Al Pacino spotted on a date night with Noor Alfallah after welcoming baby boy

Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah were spotted on a date night in West Hollywood on Tuesday. The veteran Hollywood actor recently welcomed his first child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor. The newborn son's name was revealed to be Roman Pacino. (Also read: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro called 'horny old men' for late babies; Chelsea Handler says 'they can't stop procreating') Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah were spotted coming out after a date night in West Hollywood.

Al became father to Noor's child

Al Pacino had addressed the pregnancy reports of Noor for the first time earlier this month, when he said in a video message that he feels really special about it. Earlier reports said that the Godfather actor was so surprised with Noor’s pregnancy that he even ‘demanded a pre-natal DNA test’. Noor reportedly didn’t even inform him that she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks, as she knew Al didn’t want to have more kids. The report also added that Al Pacino's kids were very upset with the news.

Al and Noor spotted on a date

Now, as per a report by People, Al, 83, was spotted twinning in all-black outfits for a date with his girlfriend at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. The paparazzo spotted the duo coming out from the spot together and heading towards their car.

Al and Noor's relationship

The couple was first spotted in April 2022, as they stepped out for dinner in Venice, California. Noor had shared a photo of her along with Al Pacino on her Instagram in April. The pair was seen at the Gagosian art gallery in New York City where she was present for her friend’s exhibition. According to reports, they’ve been reportedly dating since the COVID-19 lockdown. Reports also suggest that Noor doesn’t mind the age gap even though Pacino is older than her father. Noor has been previously linked to Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen, 61 in the past.

Al Pacino has a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant and 18-year-old twins with star Beverly D’Angelo. He has never been married. He was recently seen with ex-girlfriend Beverly in LA a few weeks ago. Al and Beverly split in 2004 and have since remained friends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON