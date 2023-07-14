Alia Bhatt leaves her Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in splits as she makes weird noises in new clip

Actor Alia Bhatt left her Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan laughing as they spoke about their upcoming film. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Gal posted a clip featuring herself, Alia, Jamie and Matthias Schweighöfer as they sat together. (Also Read | Internet praises Alia Bhatt for helping paparazzi who lost shoes while clicking her pics) Alia Bhatt made Gal Gadot laugh.

Alia and Gal talk about Heart of Stone

The video started with Gal Gadot saying, "We are the cast of Heart of Stone." Alia said, "We are going to attempt to try and tell you everything you need to know about the film in 15 seconds, without any spoilers." Jamie started with 'explosions', while Gal said 'parachute ski jumping' followed by Alia who said 'Gal Gadot' and Matthias said 'MI6'.

Alia fumbles, makes weird noises

They continued saying a word or two and when it was Alia's turn she fumbled and giggled on the words 'poisoned knife fight'. Next, Alia said 'hacking systems' but when the timer was almost up it was her turn again. Instead of uttering a word she made weird noises. It made Gal and Jamie burst out laughing with Alia joining in.

Fans react to Gal's clip

Gal posted the video with the caption, "15 seconds is not enough!!!" She also added the hashtag Heart of Stone. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "She is fitting well there more than Bollywood due to her unconventional foreign looks." Another person wrote, "Love how Alia is not faking her accent." Alia shared the video on her Instagram Stories with a sticker.

Alia shared the video on her Instagram Stories with a sticker.

About Heart of Stone

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone stars Alia, Jamie and Gal Gadot in the lead roles. The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gal), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

What her MI6 team doesn't know is that she actually works for the Charter -- a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. She has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission follows the numbers and trusts no one.

When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset. The trailer of Heart of Stone was launched at Tudum 2023 in Brazil. It will release on Netflix on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON