Alien: Earth OTT release date in India – Here’s when and where you can stream Adarsh Gourav- starring sci-fi series

Alien: Earth is set to make its Indian premiere on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 13, 2025. The Alien franchise serves as inspiration for the series, which is created by Noah Hawley. The events of the story occur in the year 2120, two years prior to those of the 1979 original Alien film. Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth streaming date in India

The premiere date for the American premiere of the series is August 12, 2025, on FX and FX on Hulu. Starting on August 13, 2025, episodes will be available to watch on JioHotstar in India until September 24, 2025.

In Alien: Earth, after the mysterious USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, the events that unfold in the series are chronicled. The sister of the human soldier and medic CJ “Hermit” (Alex Lawther), Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is a hybrid, defined as an individual whose human consciousness has been put into a synthetic body. A crew of tactical warriors, including Wendy, encounter the worst threat to Earth after making a discovery.

Main cast and characters

The cast includes Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Wendy’s synthetic mentor and trainer; Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, CEO of the Prodigy Corporation; Essie Davis as Dame Silvia; Adarsh Gourav as Slightly; Kit Young as Tootles; David Rysdahl as Arthur; Babou Ceesay as Morrow; Jonathan Ajayi as Smee; Erana James as Curly; Lily Newmark as Nibs; Diêm Camille as Siberian; and Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins.

Recurring cast members include Moe Bar-El as Rashidi, Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

Episode schedule

With this almost simultaneous release in India, viewers there will be able to enjoy new episodes at the same time as viewers across the world. New episodes will be released weekly until the series’ conclusion on September 24, 2025. The first two episodes titled Neverland and Mr. October will be accessible on the debut date.