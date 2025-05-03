Amal Clooney ‘fed up’ with George Clooney's constant ‘J.Lo this, J.Lo, that’ ranting: Report

George Clooney cosying up with Jennifer Lopez is apparently a “little too much” for his wife, Amal Clooney, amid growing divorce rumours. Sources suggest Amal Clooney is concerned about George Clooney's admiration for Jennifer Lopez and what he may have shared about their marriage, especially during a challenging period.(AFP)

Radar Online cited an insider who claimed Amal has been caught off guard by how close her husband has grown with the global pop icon and actress.

“Amal certainly doesn’t suspect any hanky-panky, but she’s not pleased at how well George and J.Lo seem to get along,” the source told Radar Online.

Notably, the human rights lawyer was absent from the Broadway premiere of George’s play, Good Luck, and Good Night. However, Jennifer Lopez attended the event. “That sure caught everyone’s attention, including Amal’s,” the insider said. “If Amal had shown up, George and J.Lo probably wouldn’t have reconnected to the degree they did.”

“Now, Amal has got to be worrying over how much blabbing George did about his marriage to J.Lo,” the person said.

George Clooney’s ‘J.Lo obsession’ sparks tension with Amal

Radar Online noted that Jennifer has been something of a comfort to George lately, especially amid the rough patch in his marriage. “George is very needy right now, and J.Lo was there to listen and lighten things up a little for him,” the source shared. “He has long admired her for her toughness and her sense of humor.”

What seems to be bothering Amal most is the constant praise her husband allegedly showers on Lopez. “It’s ‘J.Lo this’ and ‘J.Lo that’ from George,” the insider claimed.

“What wife is going to appreciate that?” the source questioned, and added, “She just doesn’t understand his fascination with her.”

“This kind of stuff is triggering for Amal. The last thing she wants is to hear from a former ladies’ man how great another woman is.”

Interestingly, amid growing divorce rumours with Clooneys, when reporters pressed why Amal is not attending the Broadway premiere, the veteran Batman star responded she was “home with the kids.”