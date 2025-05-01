George Clooney needs to ‘put Amal first’ before politics to save this marriage: Report

George and Amal Clooney's marriage is said to be “at a crossroads”, with Amal reportedly considering returning to Europe and leaving George in New York. But why so? eorge and Amal Clooney's marriage faces challenges as Amal considers moving back to Europe. George's recent political controversies and Broadway debut have added strain.(REUTERS)

The Oscar-winning actor's Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck took the stage at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre to strong reviews and record-breaking ticket sales. But while Hollywood stars filled the audience on opening night, one notable absence cast a shadow over the celebration: Amal Clooney, his wife of ten years.

George told reporters she was home “with the kids,” 7-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. But insiders told Radar Online, “Certainly, they have options when it comes to childcare so that Amal could get away for a couple of hours.”

“People were whispering, wondering whether there might be trouble in the marriage.”

Those close to him say George “respects and loves Amal,” and added, he just “needs to rearrange his priorities and put his wife and family first.”

Whispers of divorce for George and Amal Clooney making headlines

While the couple has long been admired, their relationship appears to be facing strain, and George’s recent political stances haven’t helped.

Just in July, Clooney sparked backlash by penning a New York Times op-ed urging then-President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 race. The controversy intensified when, according to a new book, Uncharted, George went “ballistic” after an MSNBC segment implied former President Barack Obama was behind the piece.

Later, the veteran Batman star’s public support for Kamala Harris also fizzled. “He had to face the fact that his ‘opinion doesn't carry as much weight as he thought,’” the report stated, noting that Amal was “running out of patience with her husband's political missteps.”

Amal, named 2024’s International Lawyer of the Year by Legal 500, has reportedly struggled with being sidelined during George’s Broadway run. “She’s willing to support George, but not if it means her career comes second,” a source told Radar Online.

“It has put George in a bad mood. He can be unbearable to be around sometimes,” added the insider.