Amber Heard denies defecating in Johnny Depp's bed, says ex Elon Musk was 'true gentleman' as testimonials restart

As Amber Heard returned to the court on Monday to testify against ex-husband Johnny Depp, she also revealed how she met ex-Elon Musk at the Met gala, whom she dated after breaking up with Johnny Depp. She had said that Johnny didn't turn up for the fittings or the event where she happened to meet Elon. On Monday, Amber also called the defamation suit a “torture” and expressed her desire to be able to move on with her life. Also read: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's fans call out Saturday Night Live’s defamation trial parody: 'Still sick to my stomach'

According to The Daily Mail, Amber said about reaching the Met gala venue alone, “I got out of the car and walked the red carpet by myself, with someone from Ralph Lauren's team, sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny - he effectively stood me up on the carpet.”

On meeting Elon Musk at the Met gala, Amber added, “I didn't recognize him until we started talking. He'd reminded me we'd met once before. We spoke on the red carpet in the waiting line. He seemed like a real gentleman.”

Amber and Johnny separated about almost two years of marriage. She told the jury that she filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016 because she feared for her life. "I had to leave him. I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't. I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me." She also said the trial has forced her to live "over and over again the most intimate, embarrassing, deeply humiliating and personal things that I've survived."

Under cross-examination, Johnny's lawyers asked Amber about multiple incidents of alleged domestic violence she testified about and then showed photos from subsequent days where no injuries were visible. Showing off the makeup kit she uses, Amber said, "You should see what it looks like under the makeup. She went on to explain a step by step procedure of covering scars with makeup."

Amber was also questioned about a pledge she made to donate the $7 million from her divorce settlement from Johnny to charity. She accepted that she has not donated the entire amount yet and said that was because she needed the money to fight the defamation suit filed against her by Johnny.

Johnny testified that feces were found in the couple's bed in 2016. One of his security guards said Amber told him it was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong." She denied any involvement and suggested one of the couple's dogs was responsible.

Below are key moments in the trial so far:

Johnny testified that he never hit Amber or any other woman. He said she was the one who became abusive and "bullied" him with "demeaning name calling." "It seemed like pure hatred for me," he said. "If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did."

During an argument in Australia in early 2015, he said Amber threw a vodka bottle that severed the top of his right middle finger. The actor said he went into shock and wrote messages to her on the wall using blood from the finger.

Amber offered a different account, sobbing as she told the jury that he sexually assaulted her that night by inserting a liquor bottle in her vagina. "I was scared," she said. "I had just married him."

A few months later, Amber said, he broke her nose and ripped out chunks of her hair during another violent encounter.

Amber's attorneys introduced photos that they said showed injuries after various arguments, including scars on her arm that were visible as she posed on a red carpet, and redness and swelling around an eye that she said was struck by a phone thrown by Johnny. Attorneys for Johnny showed images from public appearances that they said were taken around the time of their fights and appeared to show no injuries.

Amber said Johnny first became physically abusive when he slapped her after she laughed at a tattoo that said 'Wino Forever'. The tattoo previously said ‘Winona Forever', referring to his former girlfriend, Winona Ryder.

Jurors heard an audio clip of Johnny threatening to cut himself with a knife during one of their last in-person encounters. "That's psychologically, emotionally where I was," he said. "At the end, I was broken ... I thought the only answer is here, take my blood, that's all I've got left."

Amber's lawyers introduced text messages in which Johnny called Amber a "filthy whore" and said he wanted her dead. Writing to actor Paul Bettany in 2013, he said: "Let's drown her before we burn her" and "I will fuck her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead."

(With AFP and Reuters inputs)

