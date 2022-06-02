Amber Heard to appeal verdict after losing in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit

On Wednesday, Johnny Depp won the high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. According to a report, Amber is planning to appeal the verdict. The decision comes after the jury decided that Amber defamed Johnny in the 2018 op-ed she wrote for Washington Post. Also Read: Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit in unanimous verdict, ex-wife Amber Heard ordered to pay $15 million in damages

The jury in Fairfax, Virginia, began deliberating on this matter last Friday. Johnny sued Amber for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she called herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Amber countersued Johnny for $100 million in which said she claimed that she has endured domestic violence during their 15-month marriage.

The jury has awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages. Amber Heard has also won part of her libel case against Johnny Depp over articles in tabloids, in which Johnny Depp's former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax. The jury has awarded Amber Heard $2 million in damages. Now according to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Amber is planning to appeal the verdict in the defamation case.

Amber expressed disappointment over the verdict. She penned a note on Twitter which read, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

After several years of dating, Johnny and Amber married in a very private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

