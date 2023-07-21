Jaren Lewison: I’ve been acting for 17 years, but got my big break now

American actor Jaren Lewison has been in the industry for the last 17 years, but is getting a taste of global stardom only now with the success of his web show, Never Have I Ever. And he isn’t letting fame steer him off the path of learning. Actor Jaren Lewison at Never Have I Ever Season 4 Premiere Screening Event in Los Angeles (Getty Images via AFP)

Lewison has been acting since he was a little kid, first on Barney & Friends, followed by Lone Star, Bad Fairy, Away and Back, Men, Women & Children, Beyond the Farthest Star, A Horse Tale, Tag and 90 Feet from Home. But he is most popular for his role of Ben Gross in Never Have I Ever.

“I can’t really remember a time where it wasn’t an actor. But definitely, throughout my life, I have learned more and more, especially with Never Have I Ever. I do think that this is my big break,” Lewison says.

The 22-year-old adds, “There is so much that I learned about carrying a character through multiple episodes, and then through seasons. Although I was a child actor, I didn’t get that opportunity. So there has been a lot that I’ve learned within the past few years. And it is a theme of life. You are just always learning and growing. I’ve been acting for 17 years, and there are still things that I learn every single time that I’m in front of a camera”.

And he admits that it is the most beautiful aspect of the craft. “You are never truly a master of the craft. You’re always striving towards that goal. Even when I’m 75, I’ll still be learning from my co-stars and from the writers. It is something that you never stop striving for”.

He mentions learning from the character, and there are many things which he will continue to hold onto as he continues his journey as an actor after wrapping up the show with the fourth season.

“I have learnt that perfection is an impossibility. I’m someone who is a perfectionist. And I’ve been learning to try to kind of realise that it’s okay, when I fail, and sometimes failure is the best teacher. Yes, it can be frustrating, but recognising that, all I have to do is try my best. And if it’s not good enough, that’s okay. I just learned from it. And I’ll keep going. It’s frustrating sometimes to deal with those outcomes. But that is something that I can be working on throughout the next decade of my life,” he ends.

