American Idol voting number: How to vote by text for Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson?

Voting is officially underway for the American Idol Season 24 finale, with finalists Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson competing for the championship during Sunday night’s live broadcast.

Voting has begun for the American Idol Season 24 finale. Fans can vote for the finalists via text, the American Idol app, or the ABC website.(Instagram/americanidol)

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According to the American Songwriter Voting Guide, fans can cast votes in three different ways: through text messaging, the official American Idol app and the ABC voting website.

Fans are allowed to cast up to 10 votes per contestant per voting method, meaning viewers can potentially submit up to 30 votes total across all platforms. Voting opened once the live finale began airing Sunday night on ABC.

Read more: Caleb Flynn American Idol video viral after wife, Ashley's murder

How does text voting work?

For text voting, viewers must send the contestant’s assigned number to “21523.” The finalists' text numbers are:

Hannah Harper - Text 8 to 21523

Jordan McCullough - Text 10 to 21523

Keyla Richardson - Text 11 to 21523

How does online and app voting work?

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to texting, viewers can vote through the official American Idol app, available on both iOS and Android devices. Users must sign in with an ABC account before selecting contestants and submitting votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to texting, viewers can vote through the official American Idol app, available on both iOS and Android devices. Users must sign in with an ABC account before selecting contestants and submitting votes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans can also vote directly through the official ABC Idol Vote website during the live finale. Once logged in, viewers simply drag a voting slider beside each contestant’s name to allocate their votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans can also vote directly through the official ABC Idol Vote website during the live finale. Once logged in, viewers simply drag a voting slider beside each contestant’s name to allocate their votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In order to cast a social media vote, viewers must visit Idol's pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and leave a comment with their preferred contestant's first name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In order to cast a social media vote, viewers must visit Idol's pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and leave a comment with their preferred contestant's first name. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to ABC’s voting rules, the live voting window typically closes during the final moments of the broadcast shortly before host Ryan Seacrest announces the winner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ABC’s voting rules, the live voting window typically closes during the final moments of the broadcast shortly before host Ryan Seacrest announces the winner. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Former American Idol contestant arrested for allegedly shooting wife dead

Who are the finalists?

Hannah Harper emerged as one of the breakout contestants of the season through emotionally driven ballads and acoustic performances. In her finale performance Harper will erform with Lee Ann Womack.

Jordan McCullough gained momentum through country-inspired performances and high-energy stage presence and is set to perform with both former contestant Daniel Stallworth and Tori Kelly for his finale performance.

Keyla Richardson impressed judges with powerhouse vocals and genre versatility throughout the competition. Given her strong vocals she is going to pair up with Jason Mraz for her finale.

This year’s finale features performances from all three finalists alongside appearances by celebrity mentors, returning contestants and judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, who joined the judging panel this season.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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