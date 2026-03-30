Caleb Flynn: Trial dates set for ex-American Idol contestant accused of wife's murder; new witness details emerge

Caleb Flynn, a Tipp City, Ohio resident who is a former American Idol contestant, was charged with the murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn, on February 16. Caleb Flynn, 39, made his first court appearance in the case on Monday at the Miami County Common Pleas Court in Ohio. Caleb Flynn has been charged with his wife, Ashley's murder. (X)

During his appearance, he pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the judge scheduled his trial to begin on April 28. Additionally fresh charges against him of trying to intimidate and manipulate a witness concerning the murder case have been revealed in court Monday.

Court TV reported that Flynn did not plan to file for a waiver of his right to a speedy trial, after which the court stated that the trial is expected to go on for two weeks.

According to courtroom reports, Flynn sat "silently" inside the court as the judge announced the trial dates. He remains in prison on a bond of $3.5 million.

Fresh Witness Manipulation Charges Local NBC affiliate WLWT reported that Monday's court documents reveal that Caleb Flynn faces charges of manipulating and intimidating a witness in the murder of Ashley Flynn, also 39. According to the documents, Flynn tried "to intimidate a witness to a criminal or delinquent act by reason of the person being a witness to that act."

The said incidents took place in the days after the murder, between February 16 and February 18. The witness in question has not been identified in the court records.

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Flynn, who describes himself as a “singing pastor,” appeared on the Season 12 of American Idol. He did not make it beyond the audition round. Ashley Flynn, meanwhile, was a substitute teacher and 7th grade volleyball coach.

Caleb Flynn Trial Timeline: Key Dates To Know Authorities in Tipp City allege that Caleb shot Ashley Flynn several times in the head with a 9mm handgun while their two daughters slept. He then allegedly staged the crime scene to mimic a burglary by opening the garage door and misleading investigators via a 911 call claiming an intruder was responsible.

Also read: Caleb Flynn motive details: Bombshell affair claims emerge after wife Ashley's murder; 911 call out

On Monday, Judge Jeannine N Pratt ruled that Caleb Flynn's trial in the murder case will start on April 28. Here's the timeline.

March 30: Pre-trial hearing.

April 6: All the parties in the case will meet for a status conference.

April 28: The trial begins with jury selection. Expected to run for two weeks.