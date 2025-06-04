Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Ana de Armas reacts to rumoured beau Tom Cruise's praise for Ballerina: ‘It is very special’

PTI |
Jun 04, 2025 08:03 PM IST

Tom Cruise was all praise for Ana de Armas' latest film Ballerina amid rumours of them dating each other. Here's how Ana reacted. 

Hollywood star Ana de Armas has expressed gratitude to superstar and rumoured beau Tom Cruise for supporting her upcoming movie, Ballerina. Ana, who will be collaborating with Tom on the upcoming movie Deeper, said the Mission: Impossible star recently saw Ballerina, which is set in the world of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise. (Also Read: Tom Cruise is all praise for Ana de Armas-starrer Ballerina amid romance rumours)

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas are rumoured to be dating each other.
Ana de Armas on Tom Cruise supporting Ballerina

“You know what, he (Tom Cruise) supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to do well and (wants) people going to the theatres. We’re working together, so he got to see ‘Ballerina’ and he actually really liked it. He loved the John Wicks," the actor told Variety.

“It is very special that someone like him is supporting (Ballerina). It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together," she added.

Tom Cruise's praise for Ballerina

Tom praised Ana's latest film Ballerina, which will be released in theatres on 6 June, during the promotions of his latest movie, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the 62-year-old actor lauded the film's team, including Ana and Keanu Reeves, for their dedication to the John Wick franchise.

“John Wick, I love that franchise and what those guys do. I know what it takes to create these kinds of stories and do it. And now they have Ballerina coming out with Ana, that’s outstanding," he said.

Ballerina, directed by Len Wiseman, is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). The movie follows the story of Eve Macarro (Ana), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.

