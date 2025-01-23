Angelina Jolie is 'on edge' about sister-in-law's tell-all memoir: 'This could turn into her worst nightmare'

Angelina Jolie is reportedly 'on edge' currently, and it has nothing to do with her legal drama with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The actor's sister-in-law Romi Imbelli is writing a new tell-all memoir, and Angelina is worried if details about her personal life may be in there, as per a new report in InTouch Weekly. (Also read: Angelina Jolie reflects on how a critical comment by ‘someone’ stifled her voice) Angelina Jolie attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)(Getty Images via AFP)

Angelina Jolie's sister writes a tell-all book

Romi Imbelli is married to Angelina's brother, James Haven, and has been his close friend for nearly two decades. Talking about her tell-all book, a source close to Angelina told the portal, “That’s already a bad sign, but saying she will reveal more in a tell-all is setting off alarms. Romi has been close to the family for more than 20 years, so there are a lot of dark secrets she could spill.”

Angelina is known to be guarded about her personal life. She hardly talks about her marriage, relationships, and personal troubles in interviews. The report notes that even in private, 'James is one of the few people who were privy to their world' and used to be close to her children. Angelina and James are now estranged but the two used to be close. The source also adds that James was privy to 'saw everything that was going on behind the scenes' during her divorce with Bradd Pitt. As a result, Angelina is “on edge” about what he may have told his wife.

“Angie cut off Jon after he spoke to the press about her and her children, which proves how seriously she protects her privacy, even with family. Of course she wants her brother to be happy — but this could turn into her worst nightmare.”

About Romi Imbell and James Haven

Romi Imbell is a makeup artist and identity coach, who also starred on the reality show The Real L Word from 2010 to 2012. James Haven, an actor like Angelina, is her older brother. The 51-year-old has appeared with his sister in films like Gia and Original Sin. Haven retired from acting in 2013, directing a short film titled Court of Conscience in 2015.