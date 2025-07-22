Angelina Jolie undergoes anti-ageing laser treatments to look ‘her absolute best for the next decade’: Report

Angelina Jolie, 50, turned heads with her stunning appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of the film Eddington. Now, according to a report in InTouch Weekly, the actor has decided to make self-care a priority and has undergone serious laser treatments. Angelina Jolie arrives for the screening of the film Eddington at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.(AFP)

Angelina Jolie undergoes laser treatement

An insider told the publication, "Angelina has always been religious about protecting her skin from the sun — that has definitely helped her stay youthful-looking — but of course, she’s had some help from her dermatologist too. This past year, she decided to really make self-care a priority because she wanted to look her absolute best for this next decade.”

The source added that Angelina has recently undergone “a couple of serious laser treatments to really smooth out her overall texture and tighten things up. The results have been fantastic. She’s no stranger to Botox either — she’s been using it for years — but is said to be very conservative with it to ensure she never looks frozen-faced.”

In addition to cosmetic treatments, Angelina is placing a strong emphasis on maintaining a healthy diet. According to the insider, she ensures her meals include a good balance of proteins, fruits, and vegetables. While she has reportedly struggled with nutrition in the past — often losing her appetite during periods of stress — she has made a concerted effort to adopt a more balanced approach in recent years. The results are said to be evident, with the source claiming she looks healthier than she has in a long time.

Angelina Jolie’s recent and upcoming work

Angelina was last seen in the film Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín. She portrayed opera singer Maria Callas, capturing the final seven days of her life in 1977 Paris as she reflected on her past. The film also starred Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Stephen Ashfield, Valeria Golino, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting roles.

She will next be seen in the French drama Couture, written and directed by Alice Winocour. The film also stars Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, and Garance Marillier, and is set to premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.