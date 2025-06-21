Anne Burrell’s death: Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence pen heartfelt tributes for the Food Network star

Anne Burrell, the vibrant and fiery television chef known for her long-standing role on Food Network, passed away at the age of 55. Her sudden death on June 17 at her New York residence has left the culinary world in mourning. Tributes pour in for Anne Burrell, remembered for her humor and passion for cooking. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Chef Bobby Flay remembers Anne Burrell

Tributes have poured in from across the industry. Chef Bobby Flay, her close friend and co-host on multiple shows, paid tribute to the Worst Cooks in America host on social media, calling her “unforgettable.” Sharing a photograph of Burrell with her beloved Maine Coon cats, Flay wrote on his Instagram Story, “'Worst Cooks in America' was the funnest show on TV," as per USA Today. The Story disappeared after 24 hours.

"All of your co-hosts (me included) were just alongside for the Anne Burrell ride… The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon Cats (including Nacho)... a gift that I'll have forever," he added. He ended the post with the hashtag #unforgettable.

Chef Tyler Florence, who worked alongside Burrell on Worst Cooks, described her as someone with “ sincere kindness” and a “razor wit.” Chef Carla Hall wrote on Instagram that she “absolutely loved” working with Burrell.

Burrell’s energy, humor and fierce love for cooking are being remembered by colleagues and fans alike as news of her death continues to send shockwaves through the food community.

Burrell left a legacy behind her

Burrell, originally from New York, became a Food Network fixture in 2005 when she appeared as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. Over the years, she hosted several shows, including Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, but it was Worst Cooks in America that truly made her a household name. She had led the show since 2010, known for her sharp wit, tough-love coaching, and signature spiky blonde hair.

Her influence extended far beyond television. Anne Burrell was known in culinary circles for her dedication to teaching, her larger-than-life personality, and her belief in food as a source of joy and connection.

The Food Network confirmed Burrell’s passing in a press statement but did not provide a cause of death. Authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances of her death.

FAQs

What was the cause of chef Anne Burrell's death?

Anne Burrell died on June 17, 2025, at her home in New York. Her cause of death has not been disclosed by her family or the authorities.

How did Anne Burrell lose so much weight?

Anne Burrell previously spoke about focusing on healthier eating habits and staying active. She credited her weight loss to a more balanced lifestyle but did not share specifics publicly in recent years.

What did Bobby Flay say about Anne Burrell's death?

Bobby Flay shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. He ended the message with the hashtag #unforgettable.