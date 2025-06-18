Remembering Anne Burrell: Five must-try recipes from the Food Network star

Anne Burrell, one of Food Network’s best-known chefs, died at her home in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday. The 55-year-old chef was famous for her platinum blonde hair and her larger-than-life personality. She is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest, as per a 911 call report obtained by People. She is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, his son, Javier, her children Amelia, Isabella and Nicolas, and her brother Ben. File photo of Anne Burrell(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Who was Anne Burrell?

Born in Cazenovia, New York, in 1969, Anne Burrell’s interest in cooking was ignited at an early age. She was inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and television icon and culinary expert Julia Child. She first came to the notice of viewers on Iron Chef America. Later on, Burrell was featured in Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which was nominated for the Emmys. She also appeared on Worst Cooks in America, Chopped, Chef Wanted, Food Network Star, and House of Knives.

Anne Burrell: Five must-try recipes

As per the Food Network, Anne Burrell’s most famous recipes include:

Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry with Udon Noodles: Her twist on udon noodles was the perfect recipe for an easy dinner. The addition of jalapeños gave the dish an added kick.

Cauliflower-Crust Pizza with Merguez and Roasted Red Pepper: Pizza with a cauliflower crust was the kind of dish only Anne Burrell could entice anyone to try. The addition of Merguez sausage and arugula as toppings only adds to the deliciousness.

Dutch Baby with Berry Compote: Want to indulge in a dessert that’s tempting but not too sweet? With strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, sugar, a cinnamon stick and lemon zest, this recipe gives you a fruit-flavored dish that’s bound to leave your sweet tooth satisfied.

Fried Fluke Po’boys: Anne Burrell’s take on the traditional Louisiana sandwich involved tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles, fluke fillets and mayonnaise. The sandwich would surely remind anyone of New Orleans.

Kabocha Squash Pie with Spiced Crust: The perfect addition to Thanksgiving or any major festival, this dish involves a lot of prep time. But the taste was worth all the effort. By combining squash with allspice, ground ginger, nutmeg, vanilla extract and brown sugar, Anne Burrell created an all-time favorite pie recipe for Food Network fans.

