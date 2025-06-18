Anne Burrell's last selfie shocks fans as tragic clue emerges about her sudden death; ‘This can’t be true’

The demise of celebrity chef Anne Burrell at the age of 55 shocked and devastated her admirers and followers. On June 17, she passed away in her Brooklyn, New York, home. Her followers are now unable to stop expressing their grief in the comments area of her last Instagram post before her death. Her followers have raised eyebrows since she appeared content and healthy in the photo. Anne Burrell passed away in NYC on Tuesday.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Burrell posted a photo with a local influencer on her Instagram a few days ago, expressing her happiness at meeting the person on the streets of New York. “I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighbourhood today!! I’m not going to lie — I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚,” she captioned her post,” she wrote as the description for the photo. She sported cool black sunglasses and a green flowery dress, and she had a big smile on her face.

While the cause of death of Burrell still remains unknown, her family shared a heartfelt note highlighting her life and the legacy. “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal,” the family stated, as per Page Six.

Burrell's last selfie

Netizens react to Burrell's untimely demise

Following Burrell's untimely demise, one of her admirers responded to her last photo, saying, “She was literally just posting days ago!! How can this be?? This can’t be true. Chef Anne, you were vivacious, hilarious, full of life and reminded me of my mum. I’m so, so sorry.”

“RIP Anne. You brought so much light to Food Network. Worst Cooks is still one of my favourite shows,” a second user stated.

“Not Chef Anne! You were only 55. 😥💔,” third person chimed in.

Also Read: Was Vance Boelter frustrated over US leadership turning against Israel before Minnesota shooting?

Anne Burrell's cause of death: Did she suffer cardiac arrest?

While a medical examiner will be required to ascertain the precise cause of death, a key hint regarding Burrell's cause of death has surfaced.

The remarks of the unnamed 911 caller provide some insight into what transpired as fans and other Food Network celebrities pay their respects to the 55-year-old chef.

According to the caller, Burrell “went into cardiac arrest,” according to TMZ, which cited a New York Fire Department spokesperson as its source.

On June 17, at around 7:50 a.m., 76th Precinct officers arrived to the location of “an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female,” police told People, stressing that medics “responded and pronounced her deceased on scene.”

The magazine clarified Burrell's address was the same as the one for that call.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” the Food Network wrote on X.