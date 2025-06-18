Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Anne Burrell's last selfie shocks fans as tragic clue emerges about her sudden death; ‘This can’t be true’

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 18, 2025 10:34 PM IST

Anne Burrell's last Instagram post showed her vibrant and happy just days before her demise, leaving followers in disbelief.

The demise of celebrity chef Anne Burrell at the age of 55 shocked and devastated her admirers and followers. On June 17, she passed away in her Brooklyn, New York, home. Her followers are now unable to stop expressing their grief in the comments area of her last Instagram post before her death. Her followers have raised eyebrows since she appeared content and healthy in the photo.

Anne Burrell passed away in NYC on Tuesday.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Anne Burrell passed away in NYC on Tuesday.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Burrell posted a photo with a local influencer on her Instagram a few days ago, expressing her happiness at meeting the person on the streets of New York. “I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighbourhood today!! I’m not going to lie — I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚,” she captioned her post,” she wrote as the description for the photo. She sported cool black sunglasses and a green flowery dress, and she had a big smile on her face.

While the cause of death of Burrell still remains unknown, her family shared a heartfelt note highlighting her life and the legacy. “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal,” the family stated, as per Page Six.

Burrell's last selfie
Burrell's last selfie

Netizens react to Burrell's untimely demise

Following Burrell's untimely demise, one of her admirers responded to her last photo, saying, “She was literally just posting days ago!! How can this be?? This can’t be true. Chef Anne, you were vivacious, hilarious, full of life and reminded me of my mum. I’m so, so sorry.”

“RIP Anne. You brought so much light to Food Network. Worst Cooks is still one of my favourite shows,” a second user stated.

“Not Chef Anne! You were only 55. 😥💔,” third person chimed in.

Also Read: Was Vance Boelter frustrated over US leadership turning against Israel before Minnesota shooting?

Anne Burrell's cause of death: Did she suffer cardiac arrest?

While a medical examiner will be required to ascertain the precise cause of death, a key hint regarding Burrell's cause of death has surfaced.

The remarks of the unnamed 911 caller provide some insight into what transpired as fans and other Food Network celebrities pay their respects to the 55-year-old chef.

According to the caller, Burrell “went into cardiac arrest,” according to TMZ, which cited a New York Fire Department spokesperson as its source.

On June 17, at around 7:50 a.m., 76th Precinct officers arrived to the location of “an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female,” police told People, stressing that medics “responded and pronounced her deceased on scene.”

The magazine clarified Burrell's address was the same as the one for that call.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” the Food Network wrote on X.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Anne Burrell's last selfie shocks fans as tragic clue emerges about her sudden death; ‘This can’t be true’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On