New details emerge in Anne Burrell's shocking death

Anne Burrell, celebrity TV chef who coached people through hundreds of episodes of “Worst Cooks in America,” died Tuesday at her New York home. The New York City Police Department shared that Burrell was found “unconscious and unresponsive” and pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was not immediately clear and medical examiners are conducting autopsy. The cause of death of Anne Burrell was not immediately clear and medical examiners are conducting autopsy.(AP File Photo)

Found unconscious and unresponsive

The police responded to a 55 year old female at 7:50 AM and reached the residence. According to a report by New York Post, initially Burrell was not identified as the deceased as police was in the process of informing the victim’s loved ones. Police has now confirmed the death of Burrell.

Also read: Anne Burrell net worth: How much did Food Network star earn in her career?

The Food Network, where Burrell began her two-decade television career on “Iron Chef America”, confirmed her death. According to the report, Burrell’s family also confirmed her death in a statement that said, “Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend, her smile lit up every room she entered.”

The Food network wrote a touching statement about Burrell stating that “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent.” “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss,” it said.

Burrell was on TV screens as recently as April, in one of her many appearances on NBC's “Today” show. She faced off against other top chefs on the Food Network's “House of Knives” earlier in the spring.

Also read: Anne Burrell death: X user recalls Food Network star's heartwarming gesture the day he got engaged, 'She offered to…'

Final Instagram post

Days before her death, Burrell shared an Instagram post. In the post se was seen posing with Elizabeth Rosenthal also known as the Green Lady of Brooklyn, along with a caption “I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!!”

Burrell's friends also responded to the news with Chef Tyler Florence, who was with Burrell as judge “Worst Cooks in America, saying that Anne was a legendary chief and a kind person who showed up for dinners and birthday parties. Taking to the New York Post, he said that Burrell lit up every room she walked into.