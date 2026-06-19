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Anne Hathaway is pregnant! Actor announces third pregnancy with baby bump video

Anne Hathaway reveals she is expecting her third child with Adam Shulman.

Jun 19, 2026 09:39 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, sharing the happy news through a heartwarming baby bump reveal on social media.

The announcement comes after the actor was recently photographed during a vacation with what appeared to be a visible baby bump.(Instagram/ @annehathaway)

The Oscar-winning actor, 43, posted a short video on Friday in which she debuted her growing baby bump while soundtracked by Barbara Lewis' classic song Baby I'm Yours.

"x Baby, I'm yours x," Hathaway captioned the post.

Anne Hathaway reveals baby bump

In the video, Hathaway walks into the frame wearing a flowing white dress with her hands resting on her stomach. As the music continues to play, she lowers her arms to reveal her baby bump, smiles at the camera and exits the frame.

The announcement comes after the actor was recently photographed during a vacation with what appeared to be a visible baby bump, prompting speculation that she was expecting.

Hathaway's pregnancy announcement comes amid a packed slate of upcoming film projects.

She will next star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is scheduled for release on July 17, followed by Verity, director Michael Showalter's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, set to arrive on October 2.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2, praises Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's ‘terrific’ performances

The actor also appeared in Mother Mary this year and has reprised her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, reuniting with original cast members Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

In her Elle interview, Hathaway also spoke about collaborating with Nolan for a third time on The Odyssey. "You become even more awed by it, by how rare it is," she said. "To get that experience once is so rare. Twice, what a gift. Three times, I don't even have words for it."

Beyond those films, Hathaway is also attached to several future projects, including the sci-fi thriller The End of Oak Street, the adaptation Yesteryear, and The Princess Diaries 3.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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