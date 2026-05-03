Anne Hathaway reveals her favourite outfit in The Devil Wears Prada 2 did not make the final cut: Here's a look

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theatres on May 1 and has already garnered positive reviews while performing steadily at the box office. However, despite its early success, one particular aspect left Anne Hathaway – who reprises her role as Andy Sachs – slightly disappointed.

Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway in a scene from The Devil Wears Prada 2.(AP)

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Also Read | Karan Johar reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2, says the sequel speaks of our times: ‘Miranda Priestly is more vulnerable’

In a conversation with People during the European premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Anne Hathaway revealed that her favourite fashion look from the film didn’t make it into the final cut. She shared that director David Frankel informed her the scene featuring the outfit had been removed. However, the look still made its way into the public eye after paparazzi captured her wearing it on set.

Anne Hathaway’s favourite look from The Devil Wears Prada 2

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{{^usCountry}} Hathaway revealed that her favourite look from The Devil Wears Prada 2 – which was ultimately cut – was “a Phoebe Philo T-shirt, train thing,” adding, “I don't know, it was a garment, more than anything else. But I loved it so much.” She recalled receiving a call from director David Frankel, who informed her about the scene being removed even before she had watched the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hathaway revealed that her favourite look from The Devil Wears Prada 2 – which was ultimately cut – was “a Phoebe Philo T-shirt, train thing,” adding, “I don't know, it was a garment, more than anything else. But I loved it so much.” She recalled receiving a call from director David Frankel, who informed her about the scene being removed even before she had watched the film. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the look didn’t go entirely unseen – Anne was photographed in New York City in July 2025 while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, giving fans a glimpse of the now-cut ensemble. The outfit featured an oversized white T-shirt with an ankle-length train by Phoebe Philo, paired with baggy straight-cut white trousers from Nili Lotan, and white kitten-heel pumps by Prada. The ensemble was completed with black sunglasses and a chunky silver necklace, paired with a sleek black side bag from Coach

Anne Hathaway on resurrecting Andy Sachs

Set two decades after the original, The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Andy Sachs as an award-winning investigative journalist in New York City. When her entire newsroom is suddenly laid off, her former boss Miranda Priestly brings her back into the fold – reuniting them after 20 years.

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Anne Hathaway talked about the evolution of her character in the same interview. She said, “I think we're both more confident, you know. I think that, 20 years ago, Andy Sachs was really worried about getting it right, and she really wanted to please her boss, and now I think that she wants to be herself, and I relate to that.”

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Despite her favourite look not making the cut, the 43-year-old actor recently made headlines by reviving one of Andy Sachs’s most iconic outfits from the 2006 film. She sported the memorable Kelly green coat with cheetah-print trim, pairing it with oversized black sunglasses during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

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