Ariana Grande's viral video sparks health concerns among fans; 'Take her to hospital'

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 13, 2025 09:31 PM IST

A viral video of Ariana Grande has sparked concern among fans as she appears to be shaking while co-star Zoe Saldana attempts to comfort her.

A recent video of Ariana Grande, accompanied by her Wicked co-stars, has gone viral on Reddit, sparking concern among fans. In the footage, the singer appears to be shaking, with many speculating that she might be unwell. The situation caught even more attention when actress Zoe Saldana was seen attempting to comfort Ariana, further fueling worries about her health. As fans flood social media with messages of support and concern, there’s a growing hope that the singer is fine.

Ariana Grande's recent video with her Wicked co-stars sparked concern on Reddit as she appeared to be shaking. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)
Ariana Grande's recent video with her Wicked co-stars sparked concern on Reddit as she appeared to be shaking. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Ariana Grande’s viral video sparks health concerns

In the video which went viral on social media, the Positions singer could be seen troubled with her shaking hand as Saldana pulled her hand towards her face to soothe the feeling. However, Ariana keeps her hand loose in mid-air when her co-star once again pulls her and kisses it to calm her down. The act made the singer smile with adoration towards Saldana.

The user who posted the video, captioned it, “the tremors???? i cannot believe someone who has so many people around them is still able to appear on a stage when they are THIS SICK take her to the f**n hospital jesus.” Many other fans joined in the speculation that Ariana was not well while she appeared at the event along with her Wicked co-stars.

this is deeply unnerving
byu/k2d3 inLAinfluencersnark

Fans worry over Ariana’s health

A Reddit user wrote, “wtf is happening in this video omfg she looks unwell??” A second user wrote, “They’re ED sisters, so f***ing sad. I hope she gets help soon and doesn’t go the way of Karen Carpenter That guy manhandled her but the tremors and muscle spasms as someone who used to be anorexic is real…. She needs help.” A third user wrote, “Omg is she ok?? Like what is going on.”

Another user wrote, “this doesn’t look good at all.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
