Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account, says it was 'attempt at humour'

  Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 PM IST

The Cayman Islands police spoke to actor Armie Hammer about a video he posted on his private Instagram account. The video showed a woman, wearing lingerie, posing on all-fours in a hotel room.

The police contacted the actor last week about the video, after receiving a complaint from The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee, which condemned the clip saying they were 'very disturbed by the video'. The case has been closed; no arrest was made.

"On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media," a statement read. "Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant," the statement added.

The video, shared by the actor on a private account that very few people are allowed to follow, was captioned, "Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."

The Daily Mail said that the actor issued an apology after the drama unfolded. "I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," he said in a statement shared with the Cayman Compass.

"I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," he added.

Also read: Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film

The actor was recently embroiled in a separate controversy, after screenshots of violent private messages allegedly sent by him were leaked online. He stepped down from multiple projects following the outrage, which he described in a statement as 'vicious and spurious online attacks'. He separated from his wife last year, after 10 years of marriage. They have two children.


