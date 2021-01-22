Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account, says it was 'attempt at humour'
- Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
The Cayman Islands police spoke to actor Armie Hammer about a video he posted on his private Instagram account. The video showed a woman, wearing lingerie, posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
The police contacted the actor last week about the video, after receiving a complaint from The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee, which condemned the clip saying they were 'very disturbed by the video'. The case has been closed; no arrest was made.
"On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media," a statement read. "Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant," the statement added.
The video, shared by the actor on a private account that very few people are allowed to follow, was captioned, "Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."
The Daily Mail said that the actor issued an apology after the drama unfolded. "I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," he said in a statement shared with the Cayman Compass.
"I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," he added.
Also read: Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
The actor was recently embroiled in a separate controversy, after screenshots of violent private messages allegedly sent by him were leaked online. He stepped down from multiple projects following the outrage, which he described in a statement as 'vicious and spurious online attacks'. He separated from his wife last year, after 10 years of marriage. They have two children.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account
- Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog
- The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland recalls 'terrible' Marvel audition process for Spider-Man
- Actor Tom Holland spoke about the arduous audition process for Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the time he thought he'd be fired from the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup
- A life-size cutout of Ana de Armas was trashed outside Ben Affleck's house, amid reports of their breakup.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Extraction director says Marvel universe is inspiration for franchise's future
- Joe and Anthony Russo are bringing their Marvel Cinematic Universe experience to fleshing out the Extraction franchise, director Sam Hargrave has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Timberlake announces birth of second son with Jessica Biel, reveals name
- Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child, a year after he publicly apologised for inappropriate behaviour amid cheating rumours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra drops Divine's banging original song from White Tiger. Listen
- Priyanka Chopra has shared Jungle Mantra, an original song from the White Tiger soundtrack, by Divine, featuring Vince Staples and Pusha T. Listen here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ray Fisher confirms he's been removed from Flash movie, amid standoff with WB
- Actor Ray Fisher has released a lengthy statement confirming his removal from the upcoming Flash movie, amid his standoff with Warner Bros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed reveals his 'secret' wedding details along with wife's name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Evans denies being in talks with Marvel to return as Captain America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film
- Actor Armie Hammer announced that he is quitting his upcoming film, amid a scandal around messages that he allegedly sent a woman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patralekhaa spots The White Tiger hoarding in NYC, gives shout-out to Rajkummar
- Patralekhaa spotted Rajkummar Rao on a hoarding of The White Tiger in New York and shared a picture on Instagram stories. She reminisced about his incredible journey, from Gurugram to New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One Night in Miami review: Blistering film traps four Black icons in motel room
- One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russell Brand praises Ali's moustache in Death on the Nile, calls him 'terrific'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox