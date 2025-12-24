Avatar: Fire and Ash struggles on Day 5 in India as Dhurandhar dominates box office

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is doing well at the global box office, but its performance in India has been relatively slow. By the end of Day 5, the film earned an estimated ₹85.50 crore nett across all languages in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. On Tuesday, it collected around ₹9.25 crore, showing steady numbers but still falling short of expectations. Avatar: Fire and Ash is facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.(Avatar/YouTube screenshot)

Despite strong brand value and premium formats, Avatar: Fire and Ash has not seen the sharp growth usually associated with the franchise in the Indian market, India Today reported.

Avatar: Fire and Ash occupancy

On Day 5, the English version of Avatar: Fire and Ash recorded an overall occupancy of 20.84 per cent. Chennai turned out to be the strongest-performing metro, with theatre occupancy reaching a peak of 30.75 per cent.

Morning shows opened at a low 12.44 per cent, but audience interest increased as the day progressed. Evening shows touched 27.09 per cent, suggesting better footfall later in the day, though overall numbers remain limited.

Also read: Wife Yami Gautam opens up about Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar’s creative process: ‘I’ve never seen him lose his cool…’

Dhurandhar dominates the box office

The biggest hurdle for Avatar: Fire and Ash in India continues to be Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. On Tuesday, Dhurandhar earned ₹17.25 crore nett, pushing its total India collection to an impressive ₹589.50 crore nett.

The film’s dominance has significantly reduced space and audience share for Avatar: Fire and Ash, slowing its momentum at the domestic box office.

Tough release window ahead

The coming weeks may prove even more challenging. With the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching, new releases like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 25 and Ikkis on January 1 are expected to intensify competition in theatres.

Also read: What's new on streaming in 2026? Bridgerton, Euphoria, The Night Manager, Outlander, Survivor and more

Global performance remains strong

While India remains a tough market, Avatar: Fire and Ash has posted an impressive $347.30 million (around ₹2,900 crore nett) worldwide opening. Made on a budget exceeding $400 million, the film reinforces the franchise’s global appeal, even as its Indian box office run remains slower than expected.