Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office prediction: Dhurandhar storm drowns Kartik, Ananya film; may earn 6 cr

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office prediction: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have reunited on screen for the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, releasing in theatres this Christmas. The film is facing the unprecedented run of Dhurandhar, which released three weeks ago, but has not slowed down or relented so far, as well as some spillover from Hollywood’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The combined might of these two films seems to have affected Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is struggling for both screens and visibility. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri advance booking

The Sameer Sanjay Vidwans film has struggled in terms of advance booking sales and getting the desired number of screens, according to initial reports. Bollywood Hungama reported that the film has not been able to secure the number of screens it wants in multiplexes as well as single-screen theatres so far. This means it will not be able to get as wide a release as it wants. This is largely due to exhibitors still putting their faith in Dhurandhar, which is earning over ₹16 crore per day in its third week. The film’s advance booking collections cut a sorry figure with a day 1 gross of just ₹2 crore by 12 noon on Wednesday, the eve of the film’s release.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office

Trade experts are confident that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be limited to a single-digit opening at the box office, meaning it won’t reach ₹10 crore net in India on Thursday. Despite the Christmas break, the film is expected to only earn in the ₹4-6 crore range on its opening day, with most estimates putting the start at a dismal ₹5 crore.

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Aruna Irani in key roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. It releases in theatres on 25 December.