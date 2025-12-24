What's new on streaming in 2026? Bridgerton, Euphoria, The Night Manager, Outlander, Survivor and more

The coming year is packed with exciting new seasons for streaming fans. Popular shows across Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Starz, CBS/Paramount+, ABC, and Prime Video are all set to return in 2026. For romance lovers, the fourth season of Bridgerton is set to air in January and February. Others will find long-held favourites, like The Boys, ending. Here’s a list of the most anticipated releases: Bridgerton Season 4 will air in 2026.

1. Bridgerton - Season 4 (Netflix)

Season 4 of Bridgerton will be released in 2 parts. Part 1 will premiere on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 will premiere on February 26, Netflix Tudum reported. The romantic drama continues the adventures of the Bridgerton family. This season will have eight episodes. Get ready to see Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s love story in Regency-era England.

2. Euphoria - Season 3 (HBO)

Season 3 of creator Sam Levinson’s teen drama will start airing in April 2026, according to EW. This series follows some high school students facing complex relationships, friendships, and personal challenges. After a five-year jump, the third season of Euphoria promises emotional intensity and gripping drama. Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney will return.

Also read: Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 4: James Cameron film dips on Monday, can't cross $400 million

3. The Boys - Season 5 (Prime Video)

The final season of the hit superhero series is set to premiere on April 8, 2026. The Boys returns with more high-octane action, suspense, and dramatic confrontations in a world where superheroes are not what they seem. The finale will air on May 20, 2026.

4. Survivor - Season 50 (CBS/Paramount+)

Right after the 49th season of the reality show, season 50 is set to premiere on February 26, People reported. This milestone reality season promises exciting challenges, unexpected twists, and intense competition among contestants.

5. Daredevil: Born Again - Season 2 (Disney+)

Expected to release on March 4, 2026, superhero fans will see Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, facing dangerous enemies and moral dilemmas once more. Krysten Ritter will return as Jessica Jones, while Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson reprise their roles, Pop Verse reported.

6. Tell Me Lies - Season 3 (Hulu)

The first two episodes of season 3 will premiere on January 13, 2026, as per People. The drama series brings back complex characters and their intertwining stories, keeping viewers hooked with twists and surprises.

7. Outlander - Season 8 (Starz)

Set to release on March 6, 2026, this historical romance continues Claire and Jamie Fraser’s adventures. This will be the final season of Outlander.

8. Scrubs - Revival / Season 10 (ABC)

The new season will air on February 25, 2026. The hospital comedy returns with a mix of nostalgia and new stories, bringing back familiar faces to delight longtime fans. You will also be able to watch the episodes on Hulu the following day, TV Guide reported.

Also read: Baahubali The Epic OTT release: When and where to stream SS Rajamouli's blockbuster re release

9. The Night Manager - Season 2 (Prime Video)

Starting January 11, the series will be back with a long-awaited second season, as per Rotten Tomatoes. After nearly a decade, Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine returns in this spy thriller, facing dangerous conspiracies and thrilling missions.

With these confirmed releases, 2026 promises drama, romance, action, and suspense across multiple OTT platforms. Fans can mark their calendars for these highly-awaited shows.