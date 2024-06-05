Avengers 5 director, cast and release date: Everything we know so far about the new MCU installment

Marvel is teasing a whole new adventure for the latest installment of Avengers. The 5th Avengers film is potentially set to arrive in 2026, but there have been several reports around the production already. Let us take a look. (Also read: Josh Brolin wanted to return to Deadpool but 'never got a call') Captain America, Hawkeye and Black Widow in a still from the Avengers.

More then 60 MCU characters?

According to sources reported by Deadline, Avengers 5 might see “more than 60 MCU characters reprise their roles, including everyone from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch to Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu and Karen Gillian.” Then there are also Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in the mix.

What will it be called?

The new film was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Earlier last year, Marvel dropped actor Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty of assault and harassment. Jonathan played Kang the Conqueror, and he was cast as the big villain in the new Avengers movies. But that will no longer be the case as the new report from The Hollywood Reporter shares the film will be getting a new title to remove the name of the character altogether.

When does production begin?

The production is set to begin next year and the film will eye a release on May 1, 2026.

Who will direct?

The new Deadline report also adds that director Shawn Levy is being considered as the top choice, and is “having early conversations” with Marvel to direct the next Avengers film. He is awaiting the release of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are all set to mark their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the film.

Who is writing the screenplay?

Last year in November, this Deadline report announced that it was Loki creator Michael Waldron who had been hired to write the screenplay for the next Avengers film.