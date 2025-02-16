BAFTA 2025: When, where to watch red carpet, live streaming of award ceremony in India

The 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), considered the British equivalent of the Oscars, are set to take place on Sunday, 16 February 2025, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony, hosted by David Tennant for the second consecutive year, will commence at 7:00 PM GMT. All We Imagine As Light nominated at BAFTA 2025, know when and where to watch award ceremony in India.

How to Watch the BAFTA 2025 Awards in India

For viewers in India, the BAFTA Awards 2025 will be streamed live on Lionsgate Play. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST on 16 February 2025. The main event, where the awards will be announced, is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM and will run until 3:30 AM IST on Monday, 17 February 2025.

All We Imagine As Light at BAFTA

India has made its mark at the BAFTA yet again. Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light was longlisted in three categories at the BAFTAs, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Not in the English Language. However, it secured only one nomination in the Best Foreign Film category. The other nominees in the category are: Emilia Perez, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, I'm Still Here, and Kneecap.

Additionally, Sandhya Suri's film Santosh and Dev Patel's Monkey Man also secured nominations in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer category.

Other films nominated

Conclave and Emilia Perez are the top contenders this year, dominating the BAFTA Awards 2025 with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively. The Brutalist follows with nine nominations, while Anora, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two each secured seven nominations.

Emilia Perez, Anora, The Brutalist, and A Complete Unknown are competing for the Best Film award at the 78th British Academy Film Awards. The red-carpet coverage is expected to begin ahead of the main event, providing fans with exclusive interviews and glimpses of their favourite stars, making BAFTA 2025 a night to remember.