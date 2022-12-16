Barbie trailer first look: Margot Robbie strikes a pose in a classic swimsuit

Margot Robbie is stepping into the shoes of the original Barbie. The actor's first look from the Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been leaked online and it shows her in the iconic black-and-white striped swimsuit from the 1950s when the American doll was first introduced on the market. The first trailer of the upcoming film is out in theatres on Friday ahead of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water and fans are already praising director Greta's vision for the character. (Also read: Barbie: First Look of Ryan Gosling as Ken with six-pack abs, blonde hair revealed in new pic, fans call it ‘perfect')

Besides, the classic swimsuit, Margot also has her hair styled up in a ponytail and has the white sunglasses that the original 1950s doll sported. Those who have already seen the trailer in theatres have shared what it is about. Barbie presents Margot as the title character posing in the swimsuit as little girls around her watch in awe. It heavily references Stanley Kubrick's 2001 A Space Odyssey, using the music from its soundtrack and scenes from the film. After the little girls see Margot as Barbie, they begin to smash their own dolls, like the apes from 2001 smash the bones in the film. One even throws up her doll as the bone flies up in the cult sci-fi film.

The trailer, which has yet not been officially released online, also shows quick cuts of the world Barbie inhabits, with glimpses of actors Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, who are also in the feature film. Twitter users, already on board with the satirical film, were already looking forward to its release. One user wrote, "I’ve only seen this one frame and yet the #Barbie trailer has now become my entire personality." Another praised the very 'pink' look from the film: "This frame from the Barbie movie teaser trailer is my entire reason for getting through 2023. unapologetic pink era is NOW."

this frame from the Barbie movie teaser trailer is my entire reason for getting through 2023. unapologetic pink era is NOW 💅🏽👱🏽‍♀️💄💋🛍️💖 pic.twitter.com/E2Bx9mUA5g — ambrr ❄️ (@mbrleigh) December 15, 2022

The trailer for Oppenheimer is also releasing before Avatar: The Way Of Water; both films are releasing on the same day next year on July 21. Co-written by Greta and Noah Baumbach, Barbie also stars Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, America Ferrara, Issa Rae and many other as part of its ensemble cast. Previous looks of the cast in neon and bright costumes while filming in California had been leaked via set photos.

