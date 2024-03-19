Before The Idea of You, here are five essential Anne Hathaway films to watch

Anne Hathaway is back with a rom-com! The actor's latest feature The Idea of You recently premiered at the SXSW 2024 and opened to great reviews, with unanimous praise for the Oscar-winning actor. Ahead of the release of The Idea of You, let us take a look at five of her best roles in her decades-long career. (Also read: The Idea of You first reviews: Anne Hathaway-Nicholas Galitzine's rom-com debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score) How many of these Anne Hathaway films have you seen?

The Devil Wears Prada

The 2024 SAG Awards saw one of the most anticipated reunions of all time with Anne, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt coming together present the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. In The Devil Wears Prada, Anne plays Andrea “Andy” Sachs, the newbie who gets to work directly under editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, played by Meryl. Anne navigates through the pangs of anxiety, fear and embarrassments with a sharp sense of relatability. And her getting a dressing down from Miranda for giggling at a minor crisis remains an all-timer that never fails to make us laugh and shudder in equal measure.

The Princess Diaries

No Anne Hathaway list can be complete without the mention of The Princess Diaries and that's a fact! Anne was radiant and charming as ever as Mia Thermopolis, the shy American teenager who discovers that she is the heiress to the throne of a European kingdom. It is a true star-making turn and Anne's chemistry with Julie Andrews remains unforgettable.

The Intern

The Intern, directed by Nancy Meyers, tells the story of a 70-year-old widower named Ben Whittaker (played by Robert De Niro) who is hired as a senior intern at an online fashion site run by Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). Anne brings great charm and poise to her character, careful enough not to turn her into some improbable nice-boss archetype.

Ocean's Eight

Daphne Kluger from Ocean's Eight could have been annoying and unlikeable if not for the hilarious turn from Anne Hathaway. She gives the most wackiest performance in the film brimming with a terrific ensemble cast. Daphne is mean and arrogant, has her bad day at the Met Gala out of all places, and turns into someone else entirely- all just for fun! Anne runs away with the part, and how!

Rachel Getting Married

Certainly the most compelling performance of Anne Hathaway's career came in Rachel Getting Married, the masterful drama directed by Jonathan Demme. As Kym Buchman, a woman fresh out of rehab to attend the marriage of her older sister, she is awkward and full of grief, unable to fit in within the family dynamic. Anne brings tremendous depth and sensitivity to the part, which deservedly earned her the first Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Special Mention: Eileen, Love and Other Drugs, Les Misérables, Brokeback Mountain

