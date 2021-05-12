Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Betty White's quarantine activities include reading, writing letters and spending time ducks on her property
Betty White's quarantine activities include reading, writing letters and spending time ducks on her property

Actor Betty White's rep gave details about how the legendary American actor has been spending time in quarantine during the pandemic.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:20 PM IST

After spending more than a year in coronavirus pandemic, American legendary actor Betty White says she is doing fine at home and looking forward to summer when she can safely enjoy the outdoors and regain her freedom.

TMZ reported that the eight-time Emmy award winner has been keeping herself busy at home reading, watching TV and doing crossword puzzles.

Her rep- Jeff Witjas told, although she is healthy and making up most of her time doing various in home activities amid quarantine, but there is one thing the pandemic has severely affected in her life and that is her ability to regularly interact with friends face-to-face.

Jeff told TMZ that she still pens plenty of letters, makes phone calls and has limited visits with friends and loved ones through the window of her home.

"Betty has always been a champion for animals, but currently has no house pets, so that's an empty spot in her life ... especially for a senior who is isolated from friends and family. She does, however, have a couple ducks on her property that walk up to her door every day to say hello," TMZ reported.

Also read: Zack Snyder, Huma Qureshi build temporary hospital facility in Delhi to 'help fight the pandemic'

However, Jeff didn't respond to whether the 99-year old star has received the vaccination jab against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, her rep also didn't make any comment on her return to Hollywood after a break from her career that has spanned 60-plus years.

