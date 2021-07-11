Black Widow's Taskmaster betrays Marvel fans' expectations, they call it 'worst adaptation' of character

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow finally released this week in the US. The highly-anticipated Marvel Studios movie was delayed for over a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic before the studio decided to release it this week. While the movie has received positive reviews, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are upset with the Taskmaster featured in the movie.

The Taskmaster has been teased since the first Black Widow trailer. Fans have been sharing their theories on the character's possible identity on various platforms, including Reddit. However, the Taskmaster did not live up to the hype.

Fans took to Twitter and shared their disappointment. "#BlackWidow could’ve been so much better than what we actually got. And to all of the many #Taskmaster fans out there my respects and condolences. Cause that character was one of the worst adaptations of any comic book character I’ve ever seen," a fan said.

"Yes, the Taskmaster twist in Black Widow fits the themes of the film, but they still CHOSE to adapt a known character for the sake of fan appeal and completely butcher them. All they had to do was not make the character Taskmaster in the first place, so the criticism is valid," added another. "Fortnite did taskmaster better than black widow," a third fan said. "Taskmaster in Spider-Man is better than taskmaster in black widow," a fourth added.

Straight up thought my man was secretly Taskmaster since like 2018….just Random Buddy #3 😅😅😅😅#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/VdyHpbm6oi — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) July 9, 2021

#BlackWidow gets a... 7/10. Would have been better released after Civil War but before Infinity War, totally understandable though. Otherwise completely serviceable, well, with one exception.



As a fan of the character #Taskmaster

... I feel... pic.twitter.com/iDHchdYK1h — ００００００００ (@00000000) July 9, 2021

Also read: Black Widow doesn't have an India release date, but it's been leaked on pirate sites in HD already

Meanwhile, Deadline reported that Black Widow has collected $39.5 million on Friday. The Scarlett Johansson movie is expected to collect $89 million by the end of the weekend, the best domestic opening during the Covid-19 pandemic. The record was previously held by Fast & Furious 9 with its $70 million debut collection.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.