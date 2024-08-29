Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie will stay out of each other's way at Venice Film Festival; neither had to ask for the favour

Embattled exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's messy divorce recently pushed the latter's Oscar-winning father, Jon Voight, to urge them to “End this nonsense.” However, programmers at the Venice International Film Festival knew better than to meddle in their estranged ties, ruling out any awkward and presumably unwanted reunions between them. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times.

The former couple will attend the glorious event, which will take place from August 28 to September 7, at Venice Lido in Italy to promote their respective projects. While their contentious family situation would make them want to avoid any run-ins, they weren't the ones who pushed the film festival officials to put in the extra effort to crack the code in spacing out their schedules.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie didn't have to push the Venice International Film Festival staffers to keep their appearances spaced apart

According to a new Page Six report, the Biennale Cinema 2024 staffers “were wise enough to realise” what the circumstances needed without being nudged by either side of the warring exes.

Venice Film Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera told Vanity Fair about two weeks ago that special measures were in place to keep the Mr and Mrs Smith costars apart at the event. While Angelina Jolie is listed to be there on the first day on Thursday, August 29, she will swiftly leave for the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

“So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido,” Barbera added.

The Salt actress touched down in Italy on Tuesday, August 27, ultimately flaunting her style at the festival on Thursday.

People Magazine reported Jolie channelled a Greek Goddess in a brown Tom Ford jersey kaftan dress at the Hotel Excelsior pier ahead of the premiere of her biographical drama Maria.

Once Jolie exits the 81st Venice International Film Festival with Maria director Pablo Larrain, Brad will join the event for the September 1 premiere of his movie Wolfs.