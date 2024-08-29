Ryan Gosling-Eva Mendes' relationship on the rocks? ‘Kids… keeping them together’ amid rumoured friction over LA exit

Trouble in paradise for Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes? The Hollywood couple is reportedly dealing with growing friction after moving to a quieter life in Montecito, California, earlier this year. US actress Eva Mendes (L) and her partner Canadian actor Ryan Gosling (R) attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024. (AFP)

A previous report suggested that in a step that shows them prioritising their family, The Place Beyond the Pines costars left Hollywood to give their daughters, Esmeralda Amada (9) and Amada Lee (7), all the comfort over anything else. Contrary to the March news, a new report points in the other direction, insinuating that the same move out of Los Angeles is now supposedly costing the couple's connection while “kids are the thing keeping them together.” (These words also popped up a few years ago.)

According to a source, Eva “pushed for the move” as “she wanted to raise” their kids “outside of Los Angeles.” As the insider told Life&Style, Ryan eventually agreed to the plan, but the“problem is, he's restless and needs the action of a big city.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are reportedly “opposites in almost every way"

Privacy has always been a big player in the couple's relationship. Their elusive romance has barely made it to red-carpet sightings but has seemingly maintained the vision of a happy family situation.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez ‘hit hard’ by divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘She’s very upset and…’

The latest purported bombshell goes against everything previously envisioned, as the source repeatedly cited the Hollywood exit as the reason for their deepening differences. “Ryan loves adventure… and Eva has become an extremely private paranoid person,” the source added, emphasising “they really are opposites in almost every way.”

If these claims hold any truth, the Canadian actor seems to have found the perfect getaway from Montecito due to his ongoing filming schedule in London for the upcoming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary. With the family barely having spent any time at their new abode this summer, the situation appears to be working “well for Ryan, but it hasn't been great for putting down roots.”

The source even pushed the idea that “Eva has more control in the relationship."

Although these bold proclamations seem to insist that Gosling isn't enjoying the time away from his Hollywood friend circle and Mendes was the one who particularly pushed for the shift, a report published by People Magazine in March says otherwise.

Another report contradicts new claims about friction between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

At the time of their big move away from LA, an insider told the outlet that it was a joint decision, fuelled by the couple's motivation of not wanting their “girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

The anonymous source highlighted, “Eva and Ryan love their life.” Having maintained healthy balance and boundaries, the couple cares “so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life.” The insider added that when “they were not working, they are all about their girls.”

Also read | Comedian delivers 'brutal' take on Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt's soured relationship with their kids

In addition to their love for the kids, the person painted a healthy picture of Ryan and Eva's romance. “They are a very active family. Eva and Ryan seem happy. They tend to be flirty and hold hands. It's cute.”

However, as is always the case in such stories delivered by numerous sources, they all sing a different tune to the same song.

Eva Mendes' absence at the 96th Academy Awards: Another sign of the couple's differences?

Yet another March report shared by InTouch Weekly said that Eva Mendes' absence at the Oscars, despite Ryan's spectacular “I'm Just Ken” performance, was another hint at “how separate their lives are.” These differences have seemingly blown up over the years due to their professional divide.

Mendes hung up her acting cape in 2012 and took on the role of a “hands-on mother.” The Hollywood insider asserted that while she loves supporting Gosling and being a mom, things have been “difficult at times” and created a lot of jealousy" behind the scenes.

Gosling, a “Kenough” legend since his association with Greta Gerwig's directorial Barbie, was depicted as a moody person by the source, who supposedly “insists on their ultra-private image… and was the one who decided that they would not step out together."

Ryan and Eva first sparked romance rumours in 2011 after starring in The Place Beyond the Pines. Shedding more light on their connection in April 2023, Mendes clarified in an Instagram post that they actually “did not meet on set” and “the magic started way before.”

On August 4, they made a rare public outing, catching the Olympic action. The couple was spotted spectating gymnastics and equestrian events at Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena in Paris.