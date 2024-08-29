Comedian delivers 'brutal' take on Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt's soured relationship with their kids

A tweet about US governer Tim Walz being younger than Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt has got thousands of retweets and comments on Twitter. Tim, who is the running mate of presidential candidate Kamala Harris this elections, is being trolled for his looks, compared to Tom or Brad. The viral tweet mentions that Tim is 60 years old while Brad and Tom are older than him at 62 and 61, respectively. (Also read: Why daughters of top Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise are dropping their dads' last names) Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's kids have removed the actors' last name from their's.

However, that doesn't make the actors ideal men or any bit better than Tim, as was pointed out by comedian Jay Jurden. As he came across the tweet, Jay commented on Twitter, “The guy in the middle can still hug his kids though,” hinting at the one arena in life when Tim has clearly won.

Twitter users were shocked by his brutal take but agreed that it was the honest truth. Both Brad and Tom share a soured relationship with their kids.

Several people on Twitter reacted to the tweet and reposted court filings that had revealed Brad's alleged mistreatment of his kids and wife Angelina. “It’s crazy when not one but all six of your children don’t f**k with you,” wrote a person. “I totally understand why his child Shiloh filed to drop Brad Pitts last name on her 18th birthday. he put through them through so much,” tweeted another person.

A bunch of people even called Tim the superior guy. “Can fix his neighbors as well as his own car, use a tractor, teach a class, run a high school lunchroom, wear a flannel, mend a flannel shirt, doesn’t have a personal makeup artist, has his own hair, loves his family, has never been divorced and doesn’t have a parenting plan, loves his community and country, coach, has worn a US military uniform, is moral and ethical and…,” read a tweet. “But even staying on the topic of physical appearance, Tim Walz doesn't color his hair and that ages him, but his face is not more wrinkled than the other two. You can clearly see they're quite a bit older than in their heyday,” wrote another.

Brad's daughters remove his name

After his split with Angelina Jolie in 2016, all of Brad's six kids live with her. Recently, his children Shiloh and Vivienne also removed his last name from their's. A Los Angeles court granted a petition from the third-eldest child of the former couple to legally change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. She initially filed the petition to make the name change official on May 27, the day she turned 18.

Notably, their daughter Vivienne, was listed in a program for The Outsiders on Broadway as “Vivienne Jolie.”

In a 2022 court filing, Angelina alleged that on a 2016 flight, Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her, then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.

Tom and Suri's no-contact

Tom's 18-year-old daughter Suri dropped his last name when she entered college. She's enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University. Suri is the daughter of Tom and his ex-wife and actor Katie Holmes. They split up in 2012 after being married for six years.

However, Suri isn't particularly close to her father. They haven't been spotted together in the past decade. Now that she's in college, Suri has decided to drop ‘Cruise’ from her name in favour of her mother's middle name ‘Noelle.’ It is believed that Tom was told to sever all ties with Katie and Suri by the Church of Scientology that he is a part of.