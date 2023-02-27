Brad Pitt seen with rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon after 2023 Césars awards: Report

Actor Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at the annual César Awards to present director David Fincher with the honorary Cesar award for his work. The 59-year-old actor was later spotted with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 29, joining him for the after-party. (Also read: Margot Robbie says she improvised a kiss with Brad Pitt during Babylon: 'When else am I gonna get the chance')

Brad's attendance was kept a secret until the ceremony, where he presented the lifetime achievement award to David alongside actor Virginie Efira. Brad has collaborated with David on multiple projects, including 1995′s Se7en, 1999′s Fight Club, and 2008′s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. He gave a touching speech for the director, and said, "With his first series, House of Cards, he was one of the decision-makers that decided to release the whole season at once, changing the way that we view our series. We, who have been so fortunate to ride in his slip streams, will tell you that he is warm, a big softy, and that he is incredibly articulate and rigorously honest, and takes great care when explaining his vision. We will try to describe the pearls of wisdom that fall from his mouth, but we will fall short."

Later, as was spotted by Paris Match magazine, and later posted in a video on Twitter, at the after-party hosted at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées, the Babylon actor was seen seated next to Ines de Ramon, interacting with the other guests on the table. Ines serves as the vice president of luxury jewellery brand Anita Ko. Sources also claim that both Brad and Ines arrived separately to France, with Brad arriving on Thursday evening and Ines a day later just ahead of the awards ceremony.

The rumoured couple were spotted earlier in November last year at a Los Angeles concert. They were also spotted holidaying in Cabo, Mexico in early January. Ines was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, who officially filed for divorce in May 2022 after five years of marriage. Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and then to Angelina Jolie, with whom he tied the knot in 2014 and has six kids. In 2016, Angelina filed for divorce which was finalised in 2019.

