Margot Robbie says she improvised a kiss with Brad Pitt during Babylon: 'When else am I gonna get the chance'

Margot Robbie found the perfect opportunity to kiss her co-star Brad Pitt during the filming of her next movie, Babylon. The Australian actor reunites with her Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, which releases in select theatres on December 23. Margot, who plays an up and coming actor Nellie LaRay in the film, admitted that she took the opportunity to improvise a kiss scene with Brad Pitt even though it was not part of the script.

Speaking about the behind-the-scenes moments on the much anticipated film with E! News, Margot admitted, “That wasn’t in the script,” she said of the kiss. “But I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.” (Also read: Margot Robbie 'didn’t know what sexual harassment was' before Bombshell, says 'the situation isn’t black and white')

The actress further revealed that the kiss scene "was just great," but in order to keep it in the film, she had to convince director Damien Chazelle. "I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'" the 32-year-old actor said. "And Damien was like, 'Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.'" When the scene was over, Margot revealed that “He [Damien] was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh great,’” said the actor.

Babylon is directed by Damien Chazelle, whose earlier works include Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man. For La La Land, Damien had won the Academy Award for Best Director. Babylon, which also stars Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire and Phoebe Tonkin in pivotal roles, is a comedy-drama film that traces the decadent time period of 1920s Hollywood when it was moving out of the silent era films.

