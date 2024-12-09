Brad Pitt 'sheds a tear' as production soon to wrap up on his upcoming F1 movie

Brad Pitt has opened up about feeling emotional as production wrapped on his highly anticipated film F1. The 60-year-old actor, who portrays the character of returning Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes, was filming his final scenes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Co-produced by F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and co-produced by Lewis Hamilton. Brad Pitt expressed emotional sentiments as filming wrapped for F1, where he plays driver Sonny Hayes. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Taylor Swift wraps up Eras Tour, making history as first ever to earn…

Pitt enjoys ‘time of my life’ on sets of F1

The actor who has been a part of several iconic films such as Fight Club and Snatch, admitted that he particularly enjoyed playing Hayes as he became a regular site on the race track during the shoot.

Pitt shared with Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz in an interview, “Yeah, absolutely. I've got so much respect for these guys and what these cars can do and what these drivers can do. It's off the charts,” when asked if he now has much more respect for drivers.

The actor added, “I've got to say, I have been having the time of my life. Oh my god, I wish we could go on for another year. We're on our last week now, we'll wrap it up here in Abu Dhabi and, yeah, I might shed a tear. You may see a grown man cry," as reported by The Mirror.

Also Read: Jayz says he and Beyoncé need to talk with kids after rape lawsuit filed against rapper: ‘I mourn loss of…’

Pitt offers Kravitz a role in his new film

Regardless of F1 being almost wrapped up, the actor teased Kravitz about playing a role in his movie. Pitt said, “You want in? A little cameo?" as he pointed to one of the cameras. The reporter mulled over the idea before he replied, “No, I'm cool doing what I am doing," as reported by The Mirror.

Pitt has worked closely with Hamilton throughout the making of F1, with the British racing legend ensuring the film authentically portrays the world of Formula 1. Hamilton’s expertise and input have led to several costly adjustments in production, adding a layer of realism to the film's depiction of high-speed motorsport.