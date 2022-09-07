Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie's former company for $250 million over French winery dispute

Published on Sep 07, 2022 09:26 PM IST

Angelina Jolie's former company has sued her ex-husband Brad Pitt in a new lawsuit. Angelina and Brad got divorced in 2016.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

A company founded by Angelina Jolie has filed a case against Brad Pitt for $250 million. The lawsuit is over the couple's French winery that they bought together. In July, a judge in Los Angeles said that Brad and his partners must turn over documents to Angelina’s team, making her win the case. The new case comes as a shock after Angelina already won the case in July. Also Read: Brad Pitt alleges Angelina Jolie is intentionally ‘inflicting harm’ on him by damaging their wine business’ reputation

The new lawsuit claims that Brad launched a campaign to "seize control" of the French winery that they bought as a couple "in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings" and to "ensure… Jolie would never see a dime" of the winery's profit. As per a Page Six report, the court papers were filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles. It claimed that after Angelina and Brad bought the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008 and jointly invested tens of millions of dollars to improve it and that each one of them owned 50% of it. The document also revealed that “much of Angelina's personal wealth” was tied up in the winery.

The former couple had bought the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008 for an estimated $28.3 million, and had agreed not to sell their interests in the company. However, Brad sued Angelina, accusing her of selling her part of their French vineyard.

The couple met in 2003, when they were filming Mr and Mrs Smith. Angelina and Brad separated more than five years ago, but their divorce process lasted years, and the custody dispute over their children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox – continues today. Angelina adopted two of their children, Maddox and Zahara, before her relationship with Brad, who later adopted them both as well. Their other children were born from 2006 to 2008.

