Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming opens up on what she ‘really’ wants to ask him: ‘I just would love…’

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis,has given an update on the Die Hard star’s health. In an appearance on the ABC special, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, on August 26, she revealed how the veteran actor’s ability to communicate is fading away post his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis two and a half years ago. Bruce Willis' ability to communicate is fading away, his wife revealed.(Instagram/@emmahemingwillis)

In her update, Emma Heming Willis mentioned that her husband “is in really great health overall,” but his brain “is failing him." She explained that the family has learned to adapt to Bruce Willis’ health, and they still have a way of communicating with him.

Also read: Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming reveals how dementia changed him as a person, ‘For someone who is very talkative…’

Emma Heming Willis on talking with Bruce Willis

In a chat with Diane Sawyer, Emma Heming Willis was asked what her desired “conversation” with her husband would be. The author, activist, and former model, 47, said that she would simply ask Bruce Willis how he was doing, if he was okay, and if there was anything that they could do to “support him better."

“I would really love to know that. If he's scared. If he's ever worried,” Emma Heming Willis added. “I just would love to be able to just to have a conversation with him,” she said, as per a People report.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis’ relationship

The couple tied the knot in 2009. Before that, Bruce Willis was married to actor Demi Moore, with whom he shares three daughters- Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31. The Pulp Fiction actor also welcomed two daughters with Emma Heming Willis- Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Also read: Harry Potter film director slams HBO reboot show, asks ‘what's the point?’

Emma Heming Willis on her caregiving journey

Speaking with Sawyer, the former model revealed that as Willis’ diagnosis progressed, the family made the decision to “surround” the actor with professional caregivers in a new home, calling it a place that is “safe, quiet and easier for him to navigate.”

Heming Willis called it “one of the hardest decisions” she had to make in her journey as a caregiver.

Where to watch Bruce Willis documentary?

Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey is available on Disney+ and Hulu.

FAQs:

What happened to Bruce Willis?

He was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

Is Bruce Willis still working?

No, the Die Hard actor stepped back from public life due to his medical condition.

When did Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis get married?

They tied the knot in 2009.