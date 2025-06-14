Caitlyn Jenner trapped in Tel Aviv amid Iran's retaliatory strikes on Isreal, drinks wine in bomb shelter

Caitlyn Jenner, visiting for the Tel Aviv Pride Parade, found herself amid escalating tensions in Israel after the event was cancelled due to security concerns following Iran's missile attacks. She was later photographed sipping wine in a bomb shelter alongside an Israeli influencer. Also read: UK's Starmer, President Donald Trump call for diplomacy talks amid Iran-Israel conflict escalation Caitlyn Jenner took to X, previously known as Twitter, to reassure followers about her safety amid the tense situation in Israel. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(AP)

Caitlyn Jenner in Israel

Caitlyn Jenner took to X, previously known as Twitter, to reassure followers about her safety amid the tense situation in Israel. She shared a photo on social media, seemingly from her hotel, showing missiles in the sky and plumes of smoke rising from below, giving a glimpse into the intense situation unfolding around her.

Sharing the image, she wrote, “‘Quiet’ night in Tel Aviv. Pray for us all. We will prevail. I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever”.

Caitlyn later updated her followers that she was taking shelter amid the escalating situation. She wrote, “We are back in the shelters in Tel Aviv. This looks like it is the third wave of attack from Iran”.

She was also photographed drinking a glass of wine in a bomb shelter with an Israeli influencer. The image surfaced on X from Regev Gur's handle and shows Caitlyn raising her glass of wine to pose for the selfie.

Caitlyn in touch with her family

Caitlyn also spoke to a local TV channel, according to The Mirror. The former Olympian mentioned that she is keeping in contact with her loved ones back in California, including her daughter Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn said, "I spoke with my daughter Kylie, and she urged me to stay safe. I reassured her”. She emphasised, "Don't worry, I'll keep myself safe, and they'll take care of me."

About the Iran-Israel tensions

Tel Aviv has been on alert after Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles against Israel late on Friday amid escalating conflict between the two countries. The attack came as a retaliation against Israel's strikes earlier in the day, blasting Iran's huge underground nuclear site at Natanz and wiping out its top military commanders.

Tensions between Israel, the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, amid negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal, which is aimed at preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons.