Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton
Marvel Studios has cast actor Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel 2. The film, to be directed by Nia DaCosta, is a sequel to Larson's 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel.
Megan McDonnell, a story editor on the Disney Plus series WandaVision has penned the script, reported Deadline.
The details of the Ashton's character are not yet known but sources told the outlet that it will be the main villain.
Iman Vellani, who headlines the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, and Teyonah Parris, who currently star as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, will be reprising their respective characters in the movie.
Also read: Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson: 'I know I failed'
Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide in November 2022.
Ashton is best known for featuring in Netflix’s movie Velvet Buzzsaw and Tom Ford-directed Nocturnal Animals. The actor was recently seen on Broadway in the revival of Betrayal opposite Tom Hiddleston.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To All the Boys 3 review: A ho-hum conclusion to a humdinger of a trilogy
- To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance
- News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here
- Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation
- Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland says he'd love to play James Bond but would be a 'really short' one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malcolm & Marie review: Zendaya, John David Washington are mesmerising together
- Malcolm & Marie movie review: Director Sam Levinson's breathtaking relationship drama, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, will inspire endless debates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is full of gratitude on The White Tiger's success, shares note
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rihanna, Susan Sarandon is 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at 91
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tarantino dissects Joker: 'They got the audience to think like a lunatic'
- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who otherwise had mixed feelings about Joker, had a lot to say about the film's talk show scene.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox