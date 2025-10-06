Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 12-18: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 12-18

Oct. 12: TV journalist Chris Wallace is 78. Actor-singer Susan Anton is 75. Musician Jane Siberry is 70. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada is 65. Actor Carlos Bernard is 63. Jazz musician Chris Botti is 63. Singer Claude McKnight of Take 6 is 63. Actor Hugh Jackman is 57. Singer Garfield Bright of Shai is 56. Fiddler Martie Maguire of The Chicks is 56. Actor Kirk Cameron is 55. Singer Jordan Pundik of New Found Glory is 46. Actor Brian J. Smith is 44. Actor Tyler Blackburn is 39. Actor Marcus T. Paulk is 39. Actor Josh Hutcherson is 33.

Oct. 13: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 88. Musician Paul Simon is 84. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 81. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 79. Actor Demond Wilson is 79. Singer Sammy Hagar is 78. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 77. Model Beverly Johnson is 73. Actor John Lone is 73. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 69. Singer Cherrelle is 66. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 66. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 65. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah is 63. Country singer John Wiggins is 63. Actor Christopher Judge is 61. Actor Matt Walsh is 61. Actor Reginald Ballard is 60. Actor Kate Walsh is 58. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 57. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin is 57. Country singer Rhett Akins is 56. TV personality Billy Bush is 54. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 54. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Jr. of K’s Choice is 53. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 50. Actor Kiele Sanchez is 49. Singer Ashanti is 45. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 45. Actor Caleb McLaughlin is 24.

Oct. 14: Director Carroll Ballard is 88. Singer Cliff Richard is 85. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 79. Actor Greg Evigan is 72. Singer Thomas Dolby is 67. Actor Lori Petty is 62. Actor Steve Coogan is 60. Singer Karyn White is 60. Actor Edward Kerr is 59. Actor Jon Seda is 55. Bassist Doug Virden is 55. Country singer Natalie Maines of The Chicks is 51. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 50. Actor Stephen Hill is 49. Singer Usher is 47. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 46. Actor Ben Whishaw is 45. Actor Skyler Shaye is 39. Comedian Jay Pharoah is 38. Actor Max Thieriot is 37.

Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 90. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 83. Actor Victor Banerjee is 79. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 79. Actor Larry Miller is 72. Actor Jere Burns is 71. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 66. Drummer Mark Reznicek is 63. Singer Eric Benet is 59. Actor Vanessa Marcil is 57. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 56. Actor Dominic West is 56. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 56. Singer Ginuwine is 55. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 46. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 45. Singer Keyshia Cole is 44. Actor Vincent Martella is 33. Actor Bailee Madison is 26.

Oct. 16: Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 88. Actor Barry Corbin is 85. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 82. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 78. Producer-director David Zucker is 78. Actor Martha Smith is 73. Actor Andy Kindler is 69. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 67. Guitarist Gary Kemp is 66. Singer Bob Mould is 65. Actor Randy Vasquez is 64. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 63. Actor Christian Stolte is 63. Actor Terri J. Vaughn is 56. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 56. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 54. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 54. Actor Paul Sparks is 54. Actor Kellie Martin is 50. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 48. Actor Jeremy Jackson is 45. Actor Caterina Scorsone is 45. Actor Brea Grant is 44. Actor Kyler Pettis is 33.

Oct. 17: Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 83. Actor Michael McKean is 78. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 76. Country singer Alan Jackson is 67. Actor Grant Shaud is 65. Animator Mike Judge is 63. Singer Rene’ Dif is 58. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 57. Actor Wood Harris is 56. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 56. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ’NSync is 54. Rapper Eminem is 53. Actor Sharon Leal is 53. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 51. Actor Felicity Jones is 42. Actor Chris Lowell is 41. Actor Dee Jay Daniels is 37.

Oct. 18: Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 82. Actor Joe Morton is 78. Actor Pam Dawber is 75. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 72. Director David Twohy is 70. Actor Jon Lindstrom is 68. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 65. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 64. Actor Vincent Spano is 63. Bassist Tim Cross is 59. Singer Nonchalant is 58. Actor Joy Bryant is 51. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 51. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 47. Singer Ne-Yo is 46. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 45. Country musician Jesse Littleton is 44. Actor Freida Pinto is 41. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 41. Actor Zac Efron is 38. Actor Joy Lauren is 36. Actor Tyler Posey is 34. Actor Toby Regbo is 34.

