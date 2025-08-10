Chad Michael Murray says he lost 50% blood in near-death health crisis: ‘My father was talking about last rites’

American actor, writer, and former model Chad Michael Murray is currently receiving praise for his performance in Freakier Friday. In a recent conversation on the Great Company podcast, Chad opened up about a life-threatening health crisis he faced at the age of 15, which left him hospitalised for two and a half months and resulted in the loss of 50% blood. Chad Michael Murray looked stunning in all black at Freakier Friday London premiere.(Scott A Garfitt/AP)

Chad Michael Murray on his life-threatening health crisis

Recalling the harrowing ordeal, Chad revealed that his intestines became twisted, leading to internal bleeding. “I was hospitalised for two and a half months. It was a lot. I was in and out of consciousness. We had surgery. I had internal bleeding, I lost 50% of my blood. I was on my deathbed. I just remember seeing my father, the weakest I’d ever seen him, and a priest at the end of my bed,” he said.

He added that his family were preparing for his last rites: “They were talking about last rites and all that stuff, and [the nurse, Sandy] gave me a blood transfusion to save my life. Regardless, you’re in there for two months and my organs shut down because you have blood all coagulated around them. They had to wait until everything healed more. So, anyway, I had to have a second surgery to clean everything up.”

About Freakier Friday

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, the fantasy comedy is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and serves as a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003). Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Lucille Soong reprise their roles from the original, joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto. The film was released in theatres on August 8 and opened to positive reviews from critics.

About Chad Michael Murray

Chad began his career as a model for brands like Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger before transitioning to acting. He rose to fame as Lucas Scott in the hit TV series One Tree Hill (2003–2009, 2012), which cemented his status as a teen heartthrob. His film credits include A Cinderella Story (2004) opposite Hilary Duff, Freaky Friday (2003), and House of Wax (2005). On television, he has appeared in Gilmore Girls, Dawson’s Creek, Agent Carter, Riverdale, and Sullivan’s Crossing.