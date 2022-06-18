Chris Hemsworth says Thor Love and Thunder may be his last Marvel film: ‘Played that character for 10-11 years now’

Chris Hemsworth, who has portrayed Marvel superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for eight films over 11 years, may finally be done with the role, or so he says. In a recent interaction, Chris hinted that the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder may be the last time he plays the God of Thunder in the franchise. Chris has previously expressed similar sentiments saying his enthusiasm for the role was waning. Also read: Chris Hemsworth hints he may be done as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 'Enthusiasm might be waning'

Chris debuted as Thor in 2011 with the eponymous film. It was Chris’ first major film role. Before this, the actor had only done a cameo in the 2009 film Star Trek. He went on to appear in two solo Thor films as well as the Avengers films over the years, making him one of the most popular actors in the world.

In an interaction with Wired, when he was asked about his last Marvel film, Chris said, "Well the last I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don't know. It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are.” Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder after directing 2019 hit Thor: Ragnarok, the third solo Thor film in the MCU.

Chris added that filming Love and Thunder was exciting. “Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it's been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn't tried before. I was, in Taika's words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space,” he said.

Chris has worked outside the MCU as well, in films like Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Rush (2013), Men in Black: International (2019), and Extraction (2020). He was recently seen in the Netflix film Spiderhead, which released this Friday. His next release will be Extraction 2, following which he will be seen in Furiosa, a sequel to the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road.

