Cillian Murphy's top 5 standout performances: From Disco Pigs to 28 Days Later

Fresh off his inaugural Golden Globe win this year for his performance in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy has captured the global audience with his acting prowess. Securing the Golden Globe win has solidified the actor's position as the leading contender for the upcoming Oscars, scheduled to be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Cillian Murphy at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards (REUTERS)

Murphy is known for embracing each role with honesty, demonstrating versatility and a comfort in tackling supporting parts. Let's delve into five standout performances from his illustrious career.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Red Eye

Cillian Murphy steals the spotlight in Wes Craven's 2005 thriller, embodying the fascinating character of Jackson Rippner. His dynamic chemistry with Rachel McAdams and their enthralling cat-and-mouse interactions create a compelling must-watch cinematic experience.

Breakfast on Pluto

Murphy dazzles in Breakfast on Pluto, portraying Patrick 'Kitten' Braden, a transgender Irish foundling navigating identity and love during the tumultuous 1970s. This whimsical and poignant film explores resilience, acceptance, and the quest for belonging.

Cillian Murphy won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for Oppenheimer at 2024 Golden Globe Awards(REUTERS)

The Wind That Shakes the Barley

A gripping historical drama directed by Ken Loach, depicting the Irish War of Independence and Civil War. Cillian Murphy's compelling performance adds depth to the film, exploring themes of nationalism, sacrifice, and the complexities of political upheaval.

Disco Pigs

A coming-of-age drama featuring Murphy as Pig, and Elaine Cassidy as Runt, two inseparable friends with a unique bond. The film explores their intense connection and the challenges they face as they navigate the complexities of adolescence in Cork, Ireland.

Cillian Murphy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024(AP)

28 Days Later

A post-apocalyptic horror film directed by Danny Boyle, starring Cillian Murphy. As Jim, he awakens in a deserted London and faces a world overrun by rage-infected humans. Murphy's gripping performance contributes to the film's intense atmosphere and exploration of survival amid societal collapse.