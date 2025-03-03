Cillian Murphy's whispered four-word message to Adrien Brody after his Best Actor win at Oscars 2025 revealed

Cillian Murphy had a memorable moment at the Oscars 2025, delivering a special four-word message to Adrien Brody before presenting him with the Best Actor award. Brody, who won the prestigious honour for his role in The Brutalist, triumphed over strong competition from nominees like Timothée Chalamet and Ralph Fiennes. Cillian Murphy congratulated Adrien Brody, the Best Actor winner at the Oscars 2025, with a whispered compliment.((Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP))

Also Read: What is Adrien Brody’s Net Worth? The Brutalist actor creates history with second Best Actor Oscar win

Cillian Murphy’s private message to Brody’s Best Actor win

Murphy was on the receiving end of the Best Actor award at the Oscars last year for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The actor took the stage this year to present the same award. He began with his appreciation for all the nominees as he said, “I think I speak for all of us when I marvel at the performances of these five nominees for Best Actor who, at every time, made the right choice."

However, it now seems that he had a special spot of appreciation for Brody as lip reader Jeremy Freeman spotted Murphy’s whispered words to the Best Actor winner as the two hugged on stage. According to Freeman, the Peaky Blinder actor told the Brutalist star, “Man, you're bl***y brilliant,” as reported by The Mirror US.

Following the exchange, Brody went ahead to deliver an extended acceptance speech for the win despite being interrupted twice by the orchestral music. According to the Irish Star, he retorted, “Please turn the music off. I've done this before,” promising that he would be “egregious” with the rest of his words. Brody added, “It's not my first rodeo.”

Also Read: Adrien Brody's ‘disgusting’ act at Oscars 2025 overshadows his Best Actor win: Watch

Brody’s ‘disgusting’ act at Oscars 2025

Before stepping onto the stage to accept his Oscar, Adrien Brody found himself in a less-than-glamorous moment that quickly caught the attention of viewers. As he made his way up, the actor casually tossed his chewing gum towards his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, in what many considered an inappropriate and careless gesture. The act left audiences at home stunned and dismayed, overshadowing his big win.