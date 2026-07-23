Colman Domingo is in talks to o-write an original live-action feature about Princess Tiana inspired by Disney‘s animated 2009 feature The Princess and the Frog, Deadline reported. The outlet cited sources as saying that he will co-write the feature with 2020 Tony-nominated Slave Play director Robert O’Hara.

Colman Domingo family and net worth: Actor in talks to co-write new Princess Tiana film (REUTERS)

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Domingo has expanded his career across films, television and theatre, earning Emmy nominations for The Four Seasons and Euphoria. He gained major international recognition for producing and starring in Sing Sing, which earned nominations at the Academy Awards including Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Song. His performance also brought nominations from institutions such as the BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, AACTA Awards, and several international critics organizations.

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Colman Domingo family and net worth

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{{^usCountry}} Colman was the third of four children. His mother, Edith Bowles, worked at a bank and his stepfather sanded floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Colman was the third of four children. His mother, Edith Bowles, worked at a bank and his stepfather sanded floors. {{/usCountry}}

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Colman is openly gay and has advocated for diversity and representation in the arts since the very beginning. He has been married to Raul Aktanov since 2014. The couple have been together for over 20 years.

"A lot of kindness brought me to this stage, people who love me, people who lift me up. Thank you to those people," Colman said during his acceptance speech after he was named Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role on HBO's Euphoria at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2022. “Thank you to my darling Raúl, this is for you.”

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Colman has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 54-year-old Academy Award winner has graced the screen in impressive projects like "Candyman," "The Color Purple," "Fear the Walking Dead," and the HBO original series "Euphoria." He was listed as one of the most influential people in the world due to his performance, authenticity and creativity. He continues to but more real estate and invest his money alongside working in more hit films with reputed directors.

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New project

The Princess and the Frog was released in 2009 and marked as Disney’s final traditionally hand-drawn animated feature. There have been speculations that a live action film based on Princess Tiana is in the making, featuring Domingo.

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The film won’t be an original adaptation but rather a spin off just based on the character to add on to the list of Tangled, Lilo & Stitch 2, and Gaston, a spin-off connected to Beauty and the Beast. The film follows Tiana, a New Orleans waitress who dreams of opening her own restaurant. Her life changes after she meets Prince Naveen, who has been transformed into a frog due to a curse. The story continues to be iconic.

– By Harini Oviya