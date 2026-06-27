Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid break up: What went wrong between them? Friend shares details

Friends star Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid have quietly ended their relationship after more than a decade together, according to a report by the Mail on Sunday. The couple, who began dating in 2013 and were briefly engaged, are understood to have separated late last year. Sources close to them told the publication that the split was friendly, with both deciding to move forward after realizing they were living increasingly different lives.

Why did Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid decide to go their separate ways?

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid break up(Courteney Cox/Instagram)

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According to the Daily Mail on Sunday, the breakup was not caused by any major fallout. A friend of the former couple told the newspaper that McDaid still speaks very highly of Cox and that the two remain on good terms.

The source said: “Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much.cThis was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives.”

Their relationship had often spanned two countries. Cox, best known for playing Monica Geller on Friends, is based in Los Angeles, while McDaid has spent much of his time in London. Over the years, they divided their time between the United States and the United Kingdom.

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{{^usCountry}} The pair first got together in 2013 after being introduced through mutual friends, including singer Ed Sheeran. They announced their engagement in 2014. Although they briefly separated in 2015, they reunited the following year and stayed together for nearly another decade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pair first got together in 2013 after being introduced through mutual friends, including singer Ed Sheeran. They announced their engagement in 2014. Although they briefly separated in 2015, they reunited the following year and stayed together for nearly another decade. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown wants to star in an Indian comedy film: ‘I’m funny girl' Johnny McDaid reportedly moves on after amicable split {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown wants to star in an Indian comedy film: ‘I’m funny girl' Johnny McDaid reportedly moves on after amicable split {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Mail on Sunday reported that both Cox and McDaid have moved on with their lives since the separation. McDaid is said to be in the early stages of a new relationship, though no further details have been made public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mail on Sunday reported that both Cox and McDaid have moved on with their lives since the separation. McDaid is said to be in the early stages of a new relationship, though no further details have been made public. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple were last seen together publicly during a visit to the US Open in September. Before that, they joined Jennifer Aniston and wellness expert Jim Curtis for a double date in Malibu in August.

Meanwhile, Cox was recently spotted in New York with her Shining Vale co-star Greg Kinnear. However, reports noted that the two are friends despite playing husband and wife on screen.

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McDaid, who joined Snow Patrol in 2011, remains busy with the band’s summer tour schedule across the UK. Representatives for both Cox and McDaid were contacted for comment by the Mail on Sunday, but no public response had been reported at the time of publication.

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