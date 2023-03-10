Courtney Cox regrets getting facial fillers: 'I was getting older when I was really young'

Actor Courtney Cox is opening up about her decision to get facial fillers at a young age and how that turned out to be her biggest beauty regret. In a new podcast, the Friends star got candid about the process of beauty routine and makeup products and opened up about her history with facial fillers. (Also read: Hayden Panettiere recalls how her physical health was impacted due to alcohol: 'I had to go to liver specialist and....')

The Scream VI star made an appearance at the Gloss Angeles podcast with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen, where she revealed that her past decisions to use anti-aging injectables were her biggest beauty regret. She called the process of trying to look younger as one is getting older a ‘domino effect’ which results in getting more and more fillers because 'you look normal to yourself.'

Courtney detailed the process and said: "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself. You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older... I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it." The clip has been shared on the podcast's Instagram page.

Last month, Courtney was honoured by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with the 2,750th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Television. Her Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were with her to celebrate the occasion.

