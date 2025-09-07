Creative Arts Emmys 2025: From Severence to The Penguin - See full list of winners from night one

With nine trophies, Apple TV+’s The Studio led night one of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, according to Forbes. HBO’s crime drama, The Penguin, won eight awards, while Apple TV+’s Severance registered six wins, including the award for production design for a narrative contemporary program. Netflix’s Arcane, on the other hand, also had an impressive night with four trophies, including the one for animated program. Creative Arts Emmys 2025 winners list.(X/@TheBatman)

Bryan Cranston (The Stidio), Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt), and Julianne Nicholson (Hacks) were among the stars who were crowned winners at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Here is a complete list of winners from night one at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, as per Deadline.

Night one winners at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic)

The Penguin

Prosthetic makeup

The Penguin

Period or fantasy/sci-fi makeup (non-prothetic)

House of the Dragon

Period costumes

Bridgerton

Contemporary costumes for a series

The Studio

Contemporary costumes for a limited or anthology series or movie

The Penguin

Fantasy/sci-fi costumes

Andor

Period or fantasy/sci-fi hairstyling

Bridgerton

Contemporary hairstyling

The Penguin

Production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more)

Severance

Production design for a narrative program (half-hour)

The Studio

Production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one-hour or more)

Andor

Casting for a drama series

The Pitt

Guest actor in a comedy series

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Casting for a comedy series

The Studio

Casting for a limited or anthology series or movie

Adolescence

Stunt coordination for comedy programming

The Righteous Gemstones

Stunt coordination for drama programming

The Boys

Stunt performance

The Boys

Animated program

Arcane

Character voice-over performance

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Individual achievement in animation (juried)

Arcane, background design

Arcane, color

Production Design

Love, Death + Robots

Character Animation

Love, Death + Robots

Character Design

Love, Death + Robots

FAQs

Where are the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies taking place?

The two Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies are taking place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

What did The Penguin win at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards?

The Penguin won awards for Contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic) and Prosthetic makeup at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

What did Andor win at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards?

Andor won an award for Fantasy/sci-fi costumes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

How many awards did The Studio win on night one at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards?

The Studio won nine trophies on night one at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.