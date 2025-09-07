Creative Arts Emmys 2025: From Severence to The Penguin - See full list of winners from night one
HBO’s The Penguin bagged eight awards, while Apple TV+’s The Studio took the lead with nine wins.
With nine trophies, Apple TV+’s The Studio led night one of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, according to Forbes. HBO’s crime drama, The Penguin, won eight awards, while Apple TV+’s Severance registered six wins, including the award for production design for a narrative contemporary program. Netflix’s Arcane, on the other hand, also had an impressive night with four trophies, including the one for animated program.
Bryan Cranston (The Stidio), Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt), and Julianne Nicholson (Hacks) were among the stars who were crowned winners at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Here is a complete list of winners from night one at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, as per Deadline.
Night one winners at Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic)
The Penguin
Prosthetic makeup
The Penguin
Period or fantasy/sci-fi makeup (non-prothetic)
House of the Dragon
Period costumes
Bridgerton
Contemporary costumes for a series
The Studio
Contemporary costumes for a limited or anthology series or movie
The Penguin
Fantasy/sci-fi costumes
Andor
Period or fantasy/sci-fi hairstyling
Bridgerton
Contemporary hairstyling
The Penguin
Production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more)
Severance
Production design for a narrative program (half-hour)
The Studio
Production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one-hour or more)
Andor
Casting for a drama series
The Pitt
Guest actor in a comedy series
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Casting for a comedy series
The Studio
Casting for a limited or anthology series or movie
Adolescence
Stunt coordination for comedy programming
The Righteous Gemstones
Stunt coordination for drama programming
The Boys
Stunt performance
The Boys
Animated program
Arcane
Character voice-over performance
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Individual achievement in animation (juried)
Arcane, background design
Arcane, color
Production Design
Love, Death + Robots
Character Animation
Love, Death + Robots
Character Design
Love, Death + Robots
FAQs
Where are the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies taking place?
The two Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies are taking place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
What did The Penguin win at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards?
The Penguin won awards for Contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic) and Prosthetic makeup at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
What did Andor win at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards?
Andor won an award for Fantasy/sci-fi costumes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
How many awards did The Studio win on night one at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards?
The Studio won nine trophies on night one at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.