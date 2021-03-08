IND USA
Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the Critics Choice Awards 2021.
Critics Choice Awards 2021 Winners: Nomadland, Chadwick Boseman, The Crown among biggest winners

  • The Critics Choice Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday. Nomadland bagged four awards while late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:30 PM IST

The Critics Choice Awards 2021 recently concluded and the best of movies and television were honoured. The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards followed the footsteps of the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards 2021, for the ceremony took place virtually, with Taye Diggs hosting it from Los Angeles, while winners accepted their awards from their homes. This year, Nomadland took home the big prizes, picking up Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Carey Mulligan was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Promising Young Woman. Minari won Best Foreign Language Film.

In the television category, The Crown was awarded Best Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. Schitt's Creek bagged the Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series while Ted Lasso bagged Best Comedy Series. Check out the Critics Choice Awards 2021's complete winners' list below:

Film:

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland -- WINNER

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- WINNER

Best Actor

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- WINNER

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman -- WINNER

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- WINNER

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- WINNER

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Young Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen, Palmer

Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead

Alan Kim, Minari -- WINNER

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Acting Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

Mank

Minari

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman -- WINNER

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father

First Cow

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

News of the World

Nomadland -- WINNER

One Night in Miami

Best Production Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank -- WINNER

News of the World

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Tenet

Best Cinematography

Da 5 Bloods

First Cow

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland -- WINNER

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- WINNER

Mank

Mulan

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Promising Young Woman

Best Editing

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Sound of Metal -- WINNER

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- WINNER

Best Hair and Makeup

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- WINNER

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

Tenet -- WINNER

Wonder Woman 1984

Best Score

The Midnight Sky

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul -- WINNER

Tenet

Best Song

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga -- Husavik (My Home Town)

The Life Ahead - Io Si (Seen)

Judas and the Black Messiah -- Fight for You

One Night in Miami -- Speak Now -- WINNER

The Outpost -- Everybody Cries

The United States vs. Billie Holiday -- Tigress & Tweed

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

Collective

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari -- WINNER

Two Of Us

Best Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The King of Staten Island

On the Rocks

Palm Springs -- WINNER

The Prom

TELEVISION:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown -- WINNER

The Good Fight

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Perry Mason

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman -- Ozark

Sterling K. Brown -- This Is Us

Jonathan Majors -- Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor -- The Crown -- WINNER

Bob Odenkirk -- Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys -- "Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski -- The Good Fight

Olivia Colman -- The Crown

Emma Corrin -- The Crown -- WINNER

Claire Danes -- Homeland

Laura Linney -- Ozark

Jurnee Smollett -- Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks -- Better Call Saul

Justin Hartley -- This Is Us

John Lithgow -- Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies -- The Crown

Tom Pelphrey -- Ozark

Michael K. Williams -- Lovecraft Country -- WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson -- The Crown -- WINNER

Cynthia Erivo -- The Outsider

Julia Garner -- Ozark

Janet McTeer -- Ozark

Wunmi Mosaku -- Lovecraft Country

Rhea Seehorn -- Better Call Saul

Best Comedy Series

Better Things

The Flight Attendant

Mom

Pen15

Ramy

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso -- WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria -- Brockmire

Matt Berry -- What We Do in the Shadows

Nicholas Hoult -- The Great

Eugene Levy -- Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis -- Ted Lasso -- WINNER

Ramy Youssef -- Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon -- Better Things

Christina Applegate -- Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco -- The Flight Attendant

Natasia Demetriou -- What We Do in the Shadows

Catherine O'Hara -- Schitt's Creek -- WINNER

Issa Rae -- Insecure

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner -- Mom

Harvey Guillén -- What We Do in the Shadows

Daniel Levy -- Schitt's Creek --WINNER

Alex Newell -- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Mark Proksch -- What We Do in the Shadows

Andrew Rannells -- Black Monday

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson -- The Conners

Rita Moreno -- One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy -- Schitt's Creek

Ashley Park -- Emily in Paris

Jaime Pressly -- Mom

Hannah Waddingham -- Ted Lasso -- WINNER

Best Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mrs. America

Normal People

The Plot Against America

The Queen's Gambit -- WINNER

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

TV Movie

Bad Education

Between the World and Me

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Hamilton -- WINNER

Sylvie's Love

What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega -- Small Axe -- WINNER

Hugh Grant -- The Undoing

Paul Mescal -- Normal People

Chris Rock -- Fargo

Mark Ruffalo -- I Know This Much is True

Morgan Spector -- The Plot Against America

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett -- Mrs. America

Michaela Coel -- I May Destroy You

Daisy Edgar-Jones -- Normal People

Shira Haas -- Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy -- The Queen's Gambit -- WINNER

Tessa Thompson -- Sylvie's Love

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Daveed Diggs -- The Good Lord Bird

Joshua Caleb Johnson -- The Good Lord Bird

Dylan McDermott -- Hollywood

Donald Sutherland -- The Undoing -- WINNER

Glynn Turman -- Fargo

John Turturro -- The Plot Against America

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba -- Mrs. America -- WINNER

Betsy Brandt -- Soulmates

Marielle Heller -- The Queen's Gambit

Margo Martindale -- Mrs. America

Winona Ryder -- The Plot Against America

Tracey Ullman -- Mrs. America

